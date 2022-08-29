Lupita Nyong'o Shares Old Video Of Chadwick Boseman On Instagram

Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o recently took to Instagram to post an old video of the late, great Chadwick Boseman and had fans all over the internet in their feelings.

The video showed Chadwick signing the tickets of some fans and Lupita asks him what he is doing and Chadwick reveals that he is signing whatever he can sign for people and that he just signed somebody's shoes as everyone around him laughs.

Lupita captioned the post:

“Kept it real, kept it kind.”

The post got emotional responses from everyone including Lupita's Black Panther co-star Winston Duke who took to the comments section to write:

“Incredibly generous man…always sharing abad helping and giving and loving… ugh… my heart … Ure missed beyond any words my brother… love love! Thanks, Lupita for posting our treasure… man oh man!!.”

The post comes just a few months before the release of the next chapter of the Black Panther franchise which has much mystery surrounding it following the death of Chadwick Boseman.

Black Panther 2 was a given after the massive success of Black Panther 1 and it had been in the works for quite a while but plans changed abruptly when the actor who played the lead role of the titular character, Chadwick Boseman, died of cancer in 2020.

After Chadwick's death there was a lot of speculation about what would be the best way to proceed with the franchise that would do it justice and would honor Chadwick's memory as well. At the point, only 1 trailer has been released for the upcoming film and it reveals a lot about the film without releasing too much in classic Marvel fashion.

The directors and writers of the film have assured the fans that they have tried their best to create a film that Chadwick would've wanted.

Regarding filming the sequel after the death of Chadwick, Lupita had this to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

“It was very therapeutic. It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we’ve expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people’s minds — not just Wakanda, but the Black Panther world. It’s going to blow people’s minds, and I just cannot wait until it’s not a secret anymore.”