Luna Blaise Shares A Candid Confession About Her Social Media Skills

Luna Blaise, whose credits include the TV show Manifest, shared this admittedly very cute note on her Instagram feed. While sharing some vulnerability with her fans, the young star commented that sometimes she struggled herself with aspects of the platform. The naked and raw statement sent a wave of supportive and heart-touching responses from the loyal crowd of fans.

Rarely would one see a celebrity proclaiming to the world that she isn’t good at the app she is using. Luna Blaise wanted to do just that. Her very casual, almost text message-like post read: “wish i was good at this app”. No big production, no great shot-genuinely just a thought tossed into cyberspace. And honestly? Kinda refreshing. So much artificial perfection exists that a touch of genuineness really goes a long way.

As you would expect, the comment column began flooding with well-wishing comments. One fan from Slovakia wrote: “Hi Luna love ur acting would you ever come to Slovakia please reply would mean a lot to me.” You can feel the hope behind it, can’t you? It is not just a comment; it is a personal invitation, a tiny dream thrown out there. This is the connection that fans have always been seeking.

One more chimed in: “U good enough for me.” Sometimes, the most supportive expressions need not be elaborate. It’s a succinct and straightforward thumbs-up for the person. Then there was: “You’re still good without it 😅🫶.” The emojis do speak for themselves-a toast of reassurance punctuated with an apologetic chuckle or two. It’s a virtual pat on the shoulder.

Then another came in with something along a slightly more concerned path: “All good. You are ok?” This shows that people are more than fans-they care about her well-being. That question carries such a massive weight despite its brevity.

Luna Blaise has been around in the public eye since she was a kid, starting with ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ before ‘Manifest’ came along and was her big break. She has grown up onscreen, and her fans have grown alongside her. This post, albeit small, feels like a little peep behind the curtain. A reminder sometimes folks with blue checkmarks feel a tad lost in the algorithm too.

Her post became an example of how social media might actually be…kind. For and in juxtaposition with every random swoop of toxic commentary, there exists such a community where lifting each other is the last thing they do. It is addressing her imperfections that brought out the best in Luna’s following.

These small moments where a human being suddenly draws attention to their own imperfections tend to be the ones people most relate to. Celebrities can’t always put out a big announcement or a perfectly curated photo. Sometimes, something as simple as saying, “I’m not great at this” is enough to remind everyone that we’re all kind of figuring it out as we go. Honestly, this is something we should be hearing a little more often!