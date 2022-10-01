Love Is Blind And Drunk Apparently; Ashton Kutcher Reveals That He Was Drunk The First Time He Told Mila Kunis That He Loved Her

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are one of the most loved and adored couples in Hollywood. The two met and starred alongside each other on That 70s Show and later got married in 2015 and now they share a beautiful marriage with 2 wonderful children.

However, Ashton has recently revealed that while everything seems stable now things were much more chaotic between the two in the early days as Ashton reveals he was thoroughly drunk when he first told Mila he loved her.

Ashton is currently hosting "Our Future Selves" series for Peloton Tread as he trains for the upcoming New York City Marathon and in the latest episode, his guest was Kenny Chesney, with whom Ashton felt it was right to share the story of how he said I love you to Mila Kunis.

"The first time I told my wife that I love her was while listening to 'You and Tequila.' I might have had a little too much tequila," said Kutcher, talking about Chesney's 2010 hit song that also featured Grace Potter.

Ashton continued with the story saying, "I showed up drunk at her house at two in the morning and just started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy.' I told her I love her, and she was like, 'Don't say it if you don't mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?' And I woke up the next morning and said, 'I still love you.'"

"I had no idea that me and Grace Potter were such a part of a really intimate detail for you and your wife," Chesney quipped in response.

Mila has confirmed Ashton's story while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. She said, "It really happened. Oh, I remember that night. I didn't have tequila. I was sober and I was like, 'Oh my god.' It happened, guys."

The two actors continue to live a happy married life together and fans love receiving little inside scoops into their romance like this from time to time.