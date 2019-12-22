Lori Harvey Makes Rihanna And Future Very Happy With New Photos Where She Flaunts Best Assets In Black Leather

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, is shining on social media with her latest candid photo in tight black Fenty, (Rihanna’s brand), leather skinny pants, even though her boyfriend, rapper Future, is in a tough situation in his battle against paternity lawsuits.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old model shared a picture of herself dressed elegantly while she is riding in a vehicle.

It seems that the model was going out to tour the stores because, in the caption of her new selfie, she wrote that she was going for Christmas shopping.

For her outing, the media personality chose a white dress without straps and combined her outfit with a small round Chanel bag in the same color.

Harvey is not modest with the accessories because she was wearing a heavy diamond necklace, as well as earrings, bracelets, and rings that were all covered with the precious stones.

Besides her latest photo, Lori recently shared again the same picture, which Future used in social media to announce they were officially dating.

One person said this: “I see what you did there, sis. Ya look great.no like seriously…she’s everything front and behind.”

Another commenter wrote: “WOW you look so beautiful, I’m dying to know who is able to capture these photos???🔥🔥🔥.”

This backer claimed: “Yes! Yes! 🔥 Maybe because she has her own money, doesn’t need him, and he knows she had NO PROBLEM WALKING AWAY, and then you become an AFTERTHOUGHT 🤷🏽‍♀️ , so that’s a challenge. She’s a legit baddie.”

The photograph appeared on the rapper’s Instagram page while the couple was on a getaway trip in the Middle East and thus proved the rumors of them being in a relationship.

In the snap, the model is dressed from head to toe in black and is looking provocatively at the camera.

It seems that Lori has a soft spot for rappers because before she started dating Future, she was reportedly involved with Diddy and singer Trey Songz.

Meanwhile, Future’s had multiple previous girlfriends as well, as he has fathered six children from 5 different women.

And recently, a woman named Cindy Parker claimed that Future had offered her “hush money” to silence her after she had their son, Legend.

She wrote: “I know one-day Legend will be proud I fought for him & didn’t accept hush money to keep him hidden.”

This seems to be getting serious.