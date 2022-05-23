Look at Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke, and her spectacular dressing style

Look at Uma Thurman 's daughter and her spectacular dressing style. The Stranger Things star cleverly combines seemingly incompatible things.

Maya, the eldest daughter of Uma Thurman and actor Ethan Hawke, got into the lenses of reporters while walking the streets of Manhattan. The street style of the girl looks impressive - it is noticeable that when choosing clothes, she is guided by her own extraordinary taste.

The young actress, known for her roles in Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood and the TV series Stranger Things, chose wide-leg cropped trousers with black stripes over fishnet tights, a classic white blouse, and a corset top with a bright appliqué in the shape of an apple for the promenade. . Maya completed her outrageous outfit with black heeled sandals and a bulky burgundy leather bag.

Maya stole the spotlight last Saturday at the all-star premiere of the fourth season of Stranger Things in Brooklyn. The performer of the role of Robin Buckley went to the photocall in a Christian Dior bustier dress with a red bat appliqué under the bust and a long chiffon skirt embroidered with stars and unearthly monsters in quite a witchy style. To heighten the effect, the actress grabbed a clutch bag in the form of the Devil Tarot card.

Advertisement

Maya told reporters that her gothic outfit is fraught with several Easter eggs hinting at the development of the plot of the new season of the popular Netflix project, which is scheduled to premiere on May 27. In particular, the actress admitted that the heroes will be confronted by a monster named Vecna, "very similar to the devil." Recall that 23-year-old Maya has a 20-year-old brother Levon Houk and a 9-year-old half-sister Luna, whom Uma Thurman gave birth to in a relationship with French financier Arpad Busson, which ended at the engagement stage.