Look At Kylie Jenner In A Black Latex Mini Dress That Hugs Your Figure Like A Second Skin

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner caught the eye of reporters as she headed out to dinner with her partner Travis Scott to indulge in her favorite dishes at popular West Hollywood restaurant Craig's.

The 24-year-old star of the reality shows The Kardashians chose a black mini dress made of shiny latex, seductively fitting her luxurious curves. Kylie added a spectacular outfit with a silver handbag and Amina Muaddi mules.

Kylie herself liked the resulting image so much that she took several selfies and posted a video in her story where she poses in front of a mirror in the restaurant lobby.

Her 31-year-old lover was dressed in the usual style, relying on casual with a hip-hop accent: a gray designer T-shirt, ripped blue jeans, leather sneakers, and a chain with a massive pendant.

In a previous post, Twice, Kylie Jenner's mom posted a carousel of three pictures showing subscribers a luxurious figure in a pink mini dress with a ruffled sweetheart neckline on her account.

According to a successful businesswoman, this is exactly what an advertisement for her personal brand Kylie Cosmetics, should look like, the new collection of which will go on sale one of these days.

The 24-year-old star completed the outfit with a transparent pink bag with Kylie Cosmetics beauty products and platinum diamond-encrusted earrings.

The girl's hairstyle also looks to match the spectacular outfit: to put the hair back, the stylists used a lot of elastic bands, sequentially laying the strands.

In addition, Kylie's makeup focuses on pink shades - as, indeed, in the entire collection. A day earlier, Kylie Jenner posted social network photos in a tight translucent nude dress, chosen by the star for filming in the next episode of The Kardashians.