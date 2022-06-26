Look at Brad Pitt as Ladybug in Faster than a Bullet poster

An actor returns to screen, starring in the high-profile film adaptation. Sony Pictures has released some stylish solo posters featuring the characters from Bullet Train, which hits theaters worldwide on August 5.

Faster than a Bullet is a moderately loose adaptation of Kotaro Isaki's manga about a bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka, in which half a dozen hired assassins obviously got on for a reason. The novel was published in Russian under the title "Train of Killers"in the original Maria Beetle.

The Bullet Train script was adapted by Zach Olkiewicz and directed by David Leitch, who worked on Deadpool 2, John Wick 2, and V for Vendetta.

In the film, in addition to 58-year-old Brad Pitt , as a killer nicknamed Ladybug, Hiroyuki Sanada (Takeshi), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Mandarin), Brian Tyree Henry (Lemon), Joey King (Prince), Bad Bunny (Wolf), Michael Shannon (White Death) and others.

Initially, the participation of Lady Gaga was also planned in the film, but during the filming, she was replaced by Sandra Bullock: she will play the role of Maria, the girl from whom the main character receives tasks.

The next poster focuses on the killer, Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), who was seen trying to quietly fight the Lady Bug in a comedy scene in the movie trailer.

Maintaining the theme of the rest of the posters, the background features pictures of lemon branches matching the character's name.

Maintaining the fruit theme, Lemon's companion, Tangren (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), stands in a solemn pose with tangerine trees behind him in his own solo poster.

The new set of 11 posters manages to show the unique side of each character. Although the extent of some of his roles in the film is not yet clear, all the characters in the film will have a chance to shine when Bullet Train debuts in cinemas exclusively on August 5.