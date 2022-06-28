Loafers: Supermodels are wearing this summer

It makes sense that after a long winter and endless months of our feet in suffocating sneakers and boots, we should finally let our pedicure toes catch some rays as soon as the sun comes out.

However, supermodels have very different thoughts for this season. Instead of open sandals and sandals this summer, Kendall Jenner , Hailey Bieber , and Bella Hadid are opting for a more classic option loafers.

Last week, Bieber was spotted on the streets of New York in a smart black skirt suit, black platform loafers, and crisp white socks.

A few weeks earlier, Kendall Jenner, who also works with Hailey's stylist Dani Michele, opted for plain dark jeans, a supermodel gray tank top, and a pair of good old classic black loafers with cute tassels.

Finally, it's Bella Hadid's turn, who was spotted in mid-May wearing a zip-up sweatshirt, a Heaven by Marc Jacobs graphic tee, and a midi skirt, which she paired with knee-high white socks and a pair of heavy loafers.

The grunge look is reminiscent of Marc Jacobs' Perry Ellis fall 1993 collection, for which models dressed in skirts and military boots.

The scientific style has been on the runway for a long time, from Prada and Gucci to Miu Miu and Ganni.

And while this may seem like a fantastic choice for hot weather, the sturdy loafers provide any shape with a chic anchor, which often works best with dresses and skirts.

Vogue's Steff Yutka agrees, noting that it's "like a Converse or Birken stock - a Platonic ideal whose life is in all seasons." Yotka regularly chooses Prada's spring 2020 loafers with gold chains or Loewe's convertible platform loafers mules with her skirts and dresses.

It also fulfilled, which perfectly balanced the narrow view. And the best part? Loafers are a great choice when you haven't had a pedicure on time.