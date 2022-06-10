Lizzo first appeared on the red carpet in the company of her boyfriend Myke Wright

Singer Lizzo charges fans with bright energy and genuine self-confidence. The rapper and her current boyfriend, Myke Wright , made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The stand-up comedian accompanied the singer to the For Your Consideration event, which was dedicated to the new reality series of his favorite on the Amazon Prime Video portal.

The project was called Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. According to its terms, the star is looking for girls in his backup dancers, but one important rule applies: they must all have appetizing forms.

The performer struck the imagination of the guests of the premiere with a flared mini-dress with thin straps in a juicy fuchsia shade. The artist complemented it with long gloves of the same color, bright tights, and high-heeled shoes.

Her lover chose a more elegant look, dressed in a black suit, turtleneck, and patent leather shoes. One thing is for sure; it was a big night for the rather reserved couple, who also officially confirmed their relationship via social media.

The Grammy winner shared a photo report from the event, where there was one shot of a flower-shaped diamond ring on her left hand. Maybe the lovers are planning to legalize their union, and fans should wait for the news about the wedding?

At first, Lizzo tried to keep her relationship with her new boyfriend a secret. She and Wright were first spotted together in October 2021, and in April, they went out for dinner in honor of the star's 34th birthday.

For months, audiences have struggled to identify the singer's boyfriend after she posted speculative videos of him on TikTok. The artist Lizzo herself confirmed their assumptions only after hosting Andy Cohen, during an episode of the program of the same name on the SiriusXM satellite radio channel, directly asked her if she was with her "mystery man."

The cheeky performer couldn't contain her sincere laughter and agreed but did not reveal Wright's identity or occupation. Although the couple only started dating last year, it turns out they've known each other since 2016. Then the lovers worked as co-hosts in the series on MTV called Wonderland.