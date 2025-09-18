LIVE With Kelly And Mark Shares Essential Dog Care Tips From Veterinarian Expert

Instagram/@livekellyandmark

LIVE with Kelly and Mark welcomed Dr. Will Draper, a veterinary professional, to discuss dog pun-related care: from insurance for dogs to socialization, and more importantly, promoting the adoption of some very irresistible rescue dogs featured on the program. The segment was loaded with information about very general questions owners may face with their pets, such as dental care, diet, and some preventive health matters. Viewers were told to visit their website and adopt some amazingly cute rescue pups featured on this very show.

The fabulous morning show, LIVE with Kelly and Mark, did a segment for our four-legged friends by bringing Dr. Will Draper, veterinarian, to answer some of the more common questions dog owners have. Really, who doesn’t need a little advice from the pros on keeping Happy and Healthy his dogs?

Dr. Will was very open about preparations. Number one: Pet insurance! He said it is best for younger purebreds mostly predisposed to breed-specific illnesses. “French bulldogs, flat face dogs will have breathing issues,” he explained. “Some dogs more prone to cancer like boxers and golden retrievers.” For older pets? Not so much- He went on to say that if you tried to insure your 16-year-old shih tzu, you’d just get laughed at. Instead, he suggested setting up a “dog credit card” and keeping money on it for emergencies of veterinary nature. Pretty clever.

Dental care? Brushing at least three or four times a week, but really brushing after every meal “just isn’t going to happen,” admitted Dr. Will. Socialization was given two big thumbs-up, the vet stressing that the more the dog is exposed to other dogs and environments, the less fearful, less aggressive, and less anxious they become.

Diet was one of Dr. Will’s strongest feelings. When Kelly and Mark questioned all those commercials for the so-called gourmet dog foods, Dr. Will was very clear: “Don’t. Don’t do that.” He explained that table scraps and sudden diet changes may cause severe complications like pancreatitis, especially around the holiday time. “We see a lot of emergencies from people that give them the table scraps,” cautioned Dr. Will, advising not to give some human food such as grapes, raisins, onions, and garlic, as they can be outright dangerous for dogs.

The segment really resonated with viewers, who aired their own experiences in the comments. “I got insurance right away on my pittie mix rescue and it has been well worth it,” said one user, backing Dr. Will’s advice of financially planning for pet health emergencies.

Another user comment warned against premium dog foods: “I tried one of the premium dog food for my dog Pepe (a yorkie) and he became allergic to each option. His stool was even coming out bloody. He developed an allergy to the food. What you see on TV isn’t always the best for your pup.” That story corroborated the advice from the vet that diet changes should come with the consultation of a professional.

The show’s adoption message also seemed to resonate, earning commenters’ thoughts on the cute rescue dogs showcased. “Mark’s pup was so sweet,” said one user. Another commented, “So which one are you adopting? The pup with Mark is so sweet and content on Mark’s lap.” So, there was some serious training, but they were passionate about promoting adoption.

He gave also an ultimate view on prevention and shutting the door of emergencies by working with vets on a regular basis. A stitch in time saves nine,” he said. He suggests that they go yearly with younger dogs, whilst the seniors go every six months, with blood work every year to infer anything that might have been going in very early. These two pragmatic pieces of advice were what the viewers could be doing straight away to maximize the life of their canine companion.

And a great way to end the show was saying all the show dogs featured are up for adoption through Home for Good Dog Rescue, and the audience may find more info on the show’s website. A whole show worth of expert advice suspended between the promotion of dog adoption truly made LIVE with Kelly and Mark a source of education and inspiration for any canine enthusiast.