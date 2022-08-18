Live Streaming On Paramount+ Of The Foo Fighters Honor To Taylor Hawkins Featuring Kesha And Travis Barker

Taylor Hawkins , the band's late drummer, passed away in March at the age of 50. The Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins' family are working together to put on a memorial performance for him.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show from Wembley Stadium in London will be televised and streamed live on Paramount+ in the US, Pluto TV worldwide, and MTV's YouTube networks worldwide on September 3.

According to a news release, CBS will also screen hour-long special features from the event on September 3 at 10 p.m. EST, while MTV will play an "extended two-hour compilation" internationally later that month.

In a release, Bruce Gilmer, President of Music at Paramount and Chief Content Officer for Music at Paramount+, stated Taylor "was not just a brilliant drummer and musician but genuinely one of the most ardent diehard fans of music the world has seen." "His broad corpus of work will preserve his contagious spirit and singular brilliance."

The live special will be oriented by Joel Gallen and created by Emer Patten of EP-PIC FIlms & Creative. It is expected to include appearances from the Foo Fighters, Queen's Brian May, and Roger Taylor, in addition to Roger Taylor's son Rufus, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, and pop singer Kesha, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker , Wolfgang Van Halen, and Mark Ronson.

Additionally included in the comprehensive rundown of artists performing are Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, James Gang, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rod. The statement states that other guests and appearances are still to be revealed.

The statement states that proceeds from the event would go to Music Support and MusiCares, two charities chosen by Hawkins' family.