Lisa Rinna Shares Catchy TikTok Dance With Unreleased Track

Lisa Rinna shared this viral TikTok dance video on Instagram with high-energy signature moves to an as yet-unreleased catchy tune. A Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum termed it a “TikTok situation” that she just had to share with her Instagram followers due to its catchy nature, accompanied by a dancing emoji. The video shows Rinna dancing boldly to lyrics that say: ‘I’m a bad bitch’ and ‘I’m a boss,’ bringing the same trademark high-energy style that she’s always represented on her social media channels.

The actress and reality star Lisa Rinna combined street dance with her own style while executing cool, sharp, and precise movements. The dance speaks for itself as the lyrics carry a vibe of confidence that states: “I’m sick of motherfuckers trying to tell me how to live” and “Bitch you better hope I never run across your name.” Dancing has become one of the most defining social media trademarks for Rinna, and she has garnered huge engagement from her devoted followers.

The comments flooded with praise alongside questions about the mysterious track. “I found my soulmate ❤️” said one highly excited fan, while another knew what Rinna’s dance movements entailed and she said, “COUTURE BREAKDANCING Honey! Look it up 🔥😍💃🏻,” a comment that captured the elevated and fashion-forward energy that Rinna shows throughout her dance content.

Several other users expressed the frustration of not being able to find the song through their search engines. One confused fan said, “Someone tell me what song this is? Hahaha. Shazam won’t help!” Another one replied, “Why I can’t not find this track on Spotify? Lisaaaaa help me.” Because of it being an exclusive, unreleased track, this only cast an air of almost exclusivity around Rinna’s video-closing as VIP content for her fan base.

While everyone was eating up her dance, however, a number of comments had veered off-into her looks. “Oh my god, trop maigre,” went one comment in French, while another one took concern: “You are so thin its unhealthy and it makes me sad because I like you.” These kinds of comments are very clear signs of the whole discussion going on about Rinna’s physique for most of her time in reality television.

Numerous fans were still mentioning her career outside the classic Lisa social media persona. One expressed, “You were great in mommy meanest,” referring to her recent foray into horror movie land, while a considerably older one remarked, “Seriously, you still looking just like the day you showed up as Billy 🏼🥰🇨🇦,” in reference to her very early days of acting on Melrose Place.

Many comments expressed just how much everyone missed seeing her on reality TV shows. An earnest fan said, “Miss you on rhobh they never should of let you go, not the same without you,” carrying a sentiment shared by various other commenters that the Real Housewives project has not been the same since her exit.

All these stand as testimony to Rinna’s ability to evoke a huge variety of responses ranging from praise for her dance to discussions about her weight and life to yearning for her TV shows, very well interlined with Rinna’s uniqueness as a celebrity. She remains relevant through her social presence, yet she still manages to evoke the strong reactions that got her going in reality TV. This video might as well be Rinna’s new avenue of connecting with the audience through her tongue-in-cheek brand of brash confidence, controversies, and personality.

The importance that Rinna gives to sharing such moments, be it a TikTok migration over to Instagram or original content, has placed her high in the list of favorites for fans who appreciate her unfiltered approach to fame. The perfect comment encapsulates everything: "Life is short, we should all dance🕺 'Rinna style' ❤️❤️"- the very description of the joy-filled unapologetic vibe running throughout Lisa's whole social networking life.