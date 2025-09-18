Lisa Hochstein Shares Behind The Scenes Reunion Moment With Mariah Carey Anthem

Instagram/@lisahochstein

Although Hochstein casually posted clippings during the reunion tapings of RHOMiami set to a Mariah Carey track, it wasn’t your average behind-the-scenes video she shared on her Instagram, getting glammed up after lunch. The caption dint quite go with her loud persona but complemented the glamour and confidence the star emanates as the episode of the reunion draws close.

Perhaps the drama was stirring her dark moments; well, with each new video she puts up on social media, she cements her fan-favorite status. One video showing insider preparations throughout the reunion process was very timely and very well placed to the chorus of Mariah Carey singing “It’s Like That,” hence the anthem being placed next to Hochstein proclaiming herself “unbothered” shortly before it got taken down from her Instagram account.

The clip shows Hochstein in an electric pink dress, and the next adorable scene shows her lip-syncing to the lines about the sugar daddy taking her out to dinner, with her hair and makeup completely done by the glamtastic team. Campy and confident; it is exactly those that make Housewives reunions important viewing. Her caption, “A little BTS of the reunion post lunch ::FULL:: but still ready to ::EAT:: them up 😂 #unbothered 🦩,” pretty much says she was in the reunion full and ready to throw down.

The response was almost immediate, mostly positive. One user exclaimed, “The dress, the hair, the song! Tens! Tens! Tens across the board! That’s why you’re my favorite!!!” encapsulating the general excitement regarding all of Hochstein’s endeavors. “Stunning! Can’t wait to watch! 💫” was another way of expressing anticipation for the show.

Some focused on the wardrobe, numerous inquiries of the pink dress were made. “🔥🔥🔥where is this dress u look gorgeous??😍” asked a fan, with another adding: “Dress👗, hair, face, everything is so pretty.” As a matter of fact, the visual left its mark.

Given the reference, the fans who understood the song were clearly loving such choice. “Glad I got to hear the audio before they took it down! Love Mariah!” exclaimed one commenter, acknowledging the troubling permanence of the post. Another shared a musical connection to Hochstein’s appearance, suggesting, “@dancingwiththestars ?! 🤔 next season?!”—quite a compliment.

Hardcore allies mustered their fervor. “Love you so much!!! I’ve been a Lisa stan since day 1. 🔥👏❤️,” promised one follower, the other firmly stated, “Love you Lisa, you are gorgeous!”, allowing Hochstein to stay in close touch with her audience.

Even the technically loftiest portions drew blame: one fan pondered, “Who do u convince to record this? Low angle …kid?” showing the eyes of fans are everywhere.

Hochstein’s post sets her up as the glammed-up posturing superstar intent on walking through whatever slings and arrows will come her way at the reunion, far more than Hochstein’s mere social media updates. Fashionably married with pop-culture references whilst possessing that trademark Housewives kind of cool aloofness, this is the perfect promotional storm leading up to what should be an incredibly dramatic reunion episode. Will she end up being the one to “eat them up”? We’ll have to wait and see, but the fact that she’s well-prepared to do so after this teaser is indisputable. Her recent glamorous Instagram post and her stunning appearance in a red Versace gown for the premiere are just part of her journey. She recently celebrated her birthday with Guerdy Abraira and other Real Housewives of Miami stars.