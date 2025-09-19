Lindsay Arnold Cusick Celebrates Sister Rylee Arnold's DWTS Premiere With Family Support

Instagram/@lindsarnold

Lindsay Arnold Cusick stands 100% behind her sister Rylee Arnold and her partner Scott Hoying as they debuted on DWTS. The former pro dancer turned to social media for a full-throttle support-and-voting campaign that included some behind-the-scenes family moments from what has become a huge night for the show.

Four hundred-plus pictures went on Lindsay’s IG, the excitement pouring forth: pictures of her with Rylee, their family, and Scott Hoying. “IT’S TIME!!!!” she wrote in tears, screaming at all fans to text in their votes for this new dance couple. The city really went crazy out for the family affair, as it included both sisters and Scott with Lindsay’s little daughter Junie.

The comments, largely about family support, were equally flooded by remarks noting just how strong this Arnold sisterly set of bonds seems to be. One observer cited the family ties: “This family is so special! You support your sister so well!!” While another followed with, “Beautiful sisters!!! I hope she wins,” thereby implicating the viewer’s brain being engaged in Rylee’s journey now.

Lindsay’s hair for the premiere received some comments praising the look. “Girlllll this hair!!!! I can’t get over how amazing it is on you!” said one follower, with another chiming in, “Lindsay this hair is THEEEE hair on you.” The praise kind of proves that people still look to Lindsay as a style icon among DWTS fans even after she left from pro dancer status.

Another big topic was Lindsay’s daughter Junie, with comments relating back to how much she looks like various family members. “Little Junie is looking like such a big girl. They’re both just precious,” stated one; “Oh my heck. Junie in that first picture resembles Tommy! I thought [another family member] came to visit too,” chimed another.

Obviously, the change from Lindsay to Rylee couldn’t have gone unnoticed for the fanbase that had been there for decades. One fan got really excited in the wake of Rylee’s progress, saying, “I love all my ladies on DWTS but wow! What growth Rylee Arnold has shown in such a short time!! I was sad when Lindsay was no longer on but Rylee is killing it!!” That just goes to show the Joan tradition is alive and well in the show through Rylee.

Then, support for Scott Hoying seemed to break out amongst the comments as one user called out: “Scott does look like Sam.” And one applauded, “sage and scott are so cute i can’t even,” implying the pro has basically charmed Arnold’s youngest.

Lindsay Arnold Cusick’s enthusiastic support for Rylee’s dance journey shows that the built-in familial relationships created by the Arnold family very much spotlights the dance competition. Guided and supported by her accomplished sister and the whole family, Rylee is on the road herself as a pro dancer, forging her family’s lineage that the fans are well aware of and supportive toward. She recently launched a new Pilates X strength program and has been sharing her favorite Prime Day summer fashion deals.