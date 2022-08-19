Linda Evangelista Is Prepared To Resume Modeling, But She Is Aware That It Will Be Difficult

The supermodel, 57, opened up in her cover story for the September issue of British Vogue, which was released on Thursday. She discussed her professional goals after taking a five-year hiatus due to a CoolSculpting mishap that left her body "brutally deformed."

"I really miss working, but there's nothing I can do about it. It will not be simple, "She confided in the outlet that she thought people had forgotten about her reputation as one of the most sought-after faces of the 1990s.

There's no way you'll see me in a bathing suit, she continued. Without retouching, squeezing into things, taping things, compressing, or fooling, which were all carefully planned out by Evangelista for her Vogue photo shoot, it will be challenging to obtain jobs with things protruding from me.

The journal added that makeup artist Pat McGrath "gently drew her face, jaw, and neck back with tape and elastics" for the photographs, which were taken by Steven Meisel. "That's not my jaw and neck in real life — and I can't even walk about with tape and elastic straps everywhere," she remarked.

Without editing, fitting into things, strapping things, compressing, or fooling, which were all carefully planned out by Evangelista for her Vogue photo shoot, it will be challenging to obtain jobs with things protruding from me.

The journal added that celebrity makeup Pat McGrath "gently drew her face, jaw and neck back with tape and elastics" for the photographs, which were taken by Steven Meisel. "That's not my jaw and neck in real life — and I can't even walk about with tape and elastic straps everywhere," she remarked.

Evangelista underwent seven CoolSculpting fat-freezing procedures between 2015 and 2016, which she anticipated would be a non-invasive replacement to liposuction.