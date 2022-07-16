Lily James, In A Scorching Red Dress, Poses For The Versace Campaign

The head of the fashion house, Donatella Versace, personally invited the British actress to become the brand's ambassador and solo in the advertising campaign of the Greca Goddes Bag line.

After completing the work, Donatella posted a portrait with Lily and a few shots from the backstage of the shooting on social networks, and after her, a picture in a black outfit was posted by James.

The inspiration for the campaign was the 1966 comedy-horror film Keep It Up...Keep Shouting! (Carry On Screaming!), and 33-year-old James acted as Fenella Fielding, who played vampire Valeria Watt in the film.

Back in May, before going to the Met Gala ball in a brilliant Versace dress, the actress changed her hair color to a darker one, and it perfectly suited the heroine's gothic bow.

The news that she was nominated for a 2022 Emmy for her role as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy caught up with Lily in Rome during a fashion shoot.

"In Italy. At Versace. I live for this. Love it. It couldn't be better," the actress signed her post on social networks.

In a previous post, Nominees for the 74th TV Emmy Awards 2022 (Emmy Award), an international award considered the TV equivalent of the Oscars (for movies), Grammy Awards (for music), and Tony Awards, have been announced in Los Angeles. (for the theatre).

The list of nominees can rightly be considered the best recommendation of fresh shows for home viewing. HBO's Succession topped the list with 25 categories.

Netflix's flagship show, Stranger Things, received 13 nominations in various categories, including Best Drama Series.

Stranger Things is up for awards for best casting, best visual effects, best makeup, and hair, as well as a number of technical categories - for best editing, best sound editing, and so on. The cast did not receive any nominations.