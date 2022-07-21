Lil Wayne Decided To Bring His Son As A Date To 2022 ESPYs

Red carpets are important events in the world of entertainment. Whether Celebrities show up by themselves, with a hot date, or with their entire family tells a lot about where they currently stand in their life and where their priorities lie. ESPYs red carpet was no different and saw many big names from both the world of sports and the world of entertainment. Among the star-studded red carpet lineup was one Lil Wayne AKA Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, who is a legendary name in the world of hip hop and just the world of music and entertainment in general.

While it was probably no issue for Lil Wayne to get a hot date to the ESPYs the father of four decided to bring one of his children, Kameron Carter to the red carpet as his date instead. It was an adorable moment to witness such father-son bonding and all of the press there appreciated it.

Both father and son matched in black T-shirts and Lil Wayne accessorized with multiple necklaces while Kameron turned on the shine with some crisp white sneakers and a cross necklace.

Kameron might be following in his father's footsteps and becoming a rapper as he has shown his skill as a wordsmith in the track titled Kam which Lil Wayne released in 2020 and featured Kameron rapping about his childhood and about his parents.

Lil Wayne shares Kameron with actress Lauren London but the two have since separated. London also has a second child named Kross Ermias Asghedom, who is 5 years old, London shares this young boy with another legendary name from the world of Hip Hop, Nipsey Hussle.

In addition to Kameron, Lil Wayne is a father to 3 other children which include, Reginae Carter, Dwayne Carter The Third, and Neal Carter.

Whether or not Kameron will follow in his father's footsteps remains to be seen as the young boy still has a long time to decide but clearly, Wayne has decided to be a full-time dad for his children now.