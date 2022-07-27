Lil Wayne And Lauren London’s Son Kameron Carter Looks Just Like Lil Wayne And Fans Are Beyond Excited To See It

Lil Wayne is one of the biggest rappers in the world today. He’s released tons of amazing rap tracks that fans have adored and has gained a massive following because of his talents. He’s also known as one of the most popular hip-hop artists in the world. Lil Wayne is truly the favorite of everyone who enjoys the genre of rapping.

Lil Wayne has a son with Lauren London whose name is Kameron Carter. The son is now 12 years old but doesn’t seem to use social media as much. He hasn’t even appeared on many red carpets however a red carpet is exactly where fans first got a real glimpse of how alike the two look.

Lauren London And Samantha Smith Wish Nipsey Hussle's Daughter, Emani A Happy Birthday - Here Are The Emotional Messages

Lil Wayne was present at the 2022 Espys along with Kameron. The two were wearing black outfits and fans noted that they had the same face as well. Many of the fans had not seen the father-son duo together in quite a while so it was such a nice surprise for them to find the two together like that.

Many fans reacted to the photos of the two. A good number of fans claimed that Lil Wayne’s son was the exact copy of him. Others claimed that he had some really strong genes because all of his children looked somewhat like him. A lot of the people in the comments were talking about how Lil Wayne’s children were all so cute.

Lil Wayne also has three other kids from previous relationships. He had a daughter Reginae from his ex-wife Toya Johnson. He also has a son Dwayne from his ex-partner Sarah Vivan and another son Neal with the singer Nivea.

Toya Johnson Reveals What Lil Wayne Did To Protect Reginae Carter After YFN Lucci Humiliated Her

Kameron has his father’s lyrical abilities already. His mother Lauren London stated “Kam raps well, but I don’t know if he wants to do it because I think it comes too easy for him. I mean, he like freestyles like crazy, and he can make his songs.” But the tween himself has his mind set on managing money. He wants to be a finance guy because he loves numbers.

Advertisement

Many of the fans said that Kameron looks both like Lauren and Lil Wayne. Fans loved seeing the pictures of the two and genuinely enjoyed the resemblance between them.