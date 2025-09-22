Lil Scrappy Celebrates Son Breland's Birthday At WWE Event With Co-Parenting Joy

Instagram/@reallilscrappy

Beyond injuries and accidents, we can never technically imagine being with a person at all times. It was only fitting that Lil Scrappy and his former mate, reality TV star Bambi, were there to celebrate their son’s seventh birthday. They had all been seen watching the show from the VIP VIP area while Scrappy was busy uploading some energetic videos from the occasion.

The duo posed for their first-ever public, co-parenting-positive moment in the past; Scrappy and Bambi have long been at the limelight with opposing views on their relationship.

Scrappy gives a look at some candid footage from a starred family outing. The rapper posted a video celebrating his son, Breland Richardson, at the WWE event with the caption: “Happy bday Big Bre,” tagging the mom Bambi and the official WWE account. The video is a chaotic and joyous burst of energy emanating from the arena with yelling, crowd responses, and palpable production from wrestling.

The footage records the deafening ambience of the event’s chants until “Happy birthday” echoed during the match. Meanwhile, from an unidentified voice came the words: “It’s my mama’s birthday tomorrow and my son’s birthday tomorrow. Happy B-day to both of them,” strangely uniting the personal celebration to a hyper-charged event. Scrappy then obviously pours a lot of energy in further hyping the action while soaking in the experience with his family.

What really drew the attention of the public was that social cohesion on display while celebrating the glitzy birthday bash of the child. This publicing of amicable co-parenting subtlety hit off too much for those that have tracked their several years worth of history.

The comment section rapidly filled with adoration and support. One user pointed out the family resemblance: “All they kids a split image of both of them 😍 I’m glad Breland gets to experience his parents coExist in the same room without any bs #realparentingmoments.” This sentiment was mostly agreed upon while focusing on the positive environment for the kids.

“My heart is full seeing the family together. Happy to see you guys co-parenting.❤️😍,” another stated, showing how much the public appreciate seeing former partners putting the kids first above any former grievances.

More enthusiastic commenters began appearing, saying they had noticed the family crowd during the live broadcast: “Literally seen you guys when the USO’s were coming down the ramp. They are my son’s favorite! Happy Birthday, Bre💙.” Another replied, “I actually saw u with ur son when the usos came out,” confirming that the broadcast carried the family freely roaring.

Praise also came for using the WWE event as the place for celebrations. One fan added, “That’s right big Bre doing what he loves 🏽,” perfectly acknowledging the young boy’s interests. Another said, “My boy living good seats 🔥 enjoy.”

Apart from the b-day nursery rhymes, most comments reflected approval and happiness for this family lifestyle. It became an example for other separated parents, showing that keeping a child through good times can foster fun shared experiences far after the supports have been removed down through life. It was the best day for Breland and the whole family. The celebration was a reminder of the importance of celebrating a child’s birthday.

Lil Scrappy’s update gave fans a peek at at least one happy “normal” family moment out of town, realized a stark reminder of what really matters, and the internet all rallied behind the vibe. This positive moment is a testament to his journey, which he often shares through a raw and spiritual message on faith and hustle. It also serves as a great example of navigating a hilarious parenting struggle. The event was full of the kind of positivity with a heartfelt message that fans love to see. Seeing the family together was a beautiful milestone, reminiscent of when he celebrated his son Kyrie Richardson’s ninth-month milestone.