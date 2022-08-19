Like Prada's Face, Emma Watson Unveiled A Brand-New Pixie Cut

For the collaboration, the "Harry Potter" actress unveiled her freshly shaven hair as the new face of Prada 's scent. In the gorgeous photo, Watson flaunts her dramatic cat eye makeup ($675), hanging Prada earrings, and a dramatic hairstyle.

Additionally, she is making her directorial debut for Prada with this campaign. In a news statement, Watson remarked that Prada is known for femininity that defies expectations and has "always gone beyond established norms and stereotypes of perceived beauty."

In a way that feels authentically real and contemporary, the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador wrote, "It's a delight to design a campaign and showcase a fragrance with such a deep philosophical notion and sustainability initiatives."

Using the hashtag for the cosmetics company, the new director said on Instagram, "I can't wait to share this piece of my work, and hope that you appreciate it as much as I enjoyed producing it." It's really a new look! And "beautiful" were among the comments fans left praising her most recent lock chop.

The 32-year-old Watson has cut her hair short before. After the "Harry Potter" film series concluded in 2010, she debuted a pixie cut since she was finally free to switch up her appearance now that she was no longer portraying Hermione. But she's worn a bob and long, flowing locks ever since.

So not only is the female hot, but she also has short hair. Watson follows in the footsteps of Tiffany Haddish and Doja Cat, who both recently debuted bald heads and challenged haters to "go f-k yourselves." Tiffany Haddish stated that becoming bald was "the most alive I ever experienced."

When she attended the Climate Reality event that Al Gore hosted in Edinburgh on Tuesday, the actress and activist, 31, wore a midriff-baring skirt and shirt combo.