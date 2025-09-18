Letitia Wright And Golda Rosheuvel Earn Rave Reviews In 'Not Your Superwoman'

Instagram/@letitiawright

Letitia Wright and Golda Rosheuvel are being showered with praise from the critics for their performances in the world premiere production of ‘Not Your Superwoman’ at the Bush Theatre. London Theatre calls it “perceptive, touching, and often very funny,” and every night has been met with standing ovations from the crowd. The entire run has now officially been sold out, so rush seats are sporadically being offered on the TodayTix app to those willing to make a last-minute choice.

The production hype is enormous. Bush Theatre social media accounts were abuzz, sharing all the first glowing reviews from The Times and Broadway World heavyweights alike. Calling this “another hit for the Bush” is a pretty serious claim considering their illustrious record.

The run of ‘Not Your Superwoman’ will continue until November 1, so good luck getting in-they are completely sold out. The only glimmer of hope is with rush tickets offered on the TodayTix app, but you better have your speed on, this one is hot.

The audience, however, reacted just as enthusiastically as the critics- audiences are coming out of the theaters blown away. One user said, “So so so good,” followed by the fire thingy that just had to be sent. Another one goes: “A glorious show!!! A must see.” That enthusiasm is genuine and widely spread.

There’s a deeper longing as well. One spectator said: “I nearly cried, to see your story on stage is a beautiful and uncomfortable experience. Thank you and thank you black theatre.” That’s representation done right. It goes beyond entertainment and becomes reaffirmation.

Another demand’s being voiced: “Please bring your show to Broadway!!” Another user pleaded. New York would seriously eat it up. One hopeful voice asked: “I hope that this will be recorded so that those who are unable to attend can see this masterpiece.” Considering how completely sold out it is, that’s an excellent idea.

It is pride almost grasped. “Guyanese girls to the World,” one user shared with a couple of flag emojis, celebrating the shared heritage of Wright and Rosheuvel. A really lovely moment of cultural celebration is blossoming right there in London.

That feeling of missing out is authentic. “So sad it’s sold out!” wrote a would-be theatergoer. Join the club, really. This production has definitely hit a note that reverberates far beyond the walls of the theater.

Love goes out to the creative team behind-the-scenes-shoutout to the photography, set and costume design, lighting, and video design-they really gelled it all into the world.

Not Your Superwoman is not just another play-another cultural moment. These two—some of the most exciting persons entering theater today—are working their butts off on this very emotionally charged story. Letitia Wright continues to prove her incredible range as a performer. This scene belongs in theater, alive and well, moving people, and utterly unavoidable. If, by some stretch, you get your hands on a ticket, then something extraordinary awaits you.