Leonardo DiCaprio and his lover went on holiday to France. Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his beloved model Camila Morrone decided to relax in the south of France. Popular actor Leonardo DiCaprio gave himself a vacation, going to the French resort of Saint Barth. Of course, the man flew to rest not alone but accompanied by his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone.

Although the star couple chose the most elite and less populated resort in France, they still could not avoid the paparazzi cameras. Almost every day, fresh photos of the couple taken by journalists appear on the network. By the way, this does not bother Leonardo and Camila at all; they behave in front of the cameras absolutely calmly and naturally. Moreover, the stars are constantly hugging and kissing; it seems that the couple is on a honeymoon.

This time the lovers have chosen for themselves a very calm and measured rest without activities. They spend almost all their time sunbathing on the beach and occasionally swimming in the warm ocean. DiCaprio prefers not to expose his personal life to the public. The man maintains his account solely for scientific and informational purposes. The actor shares with subscribers the environmental problems that arise in the world every day. By the way, because of this, a scandal erupted on the network.

A few days ago, a Hollywood actor and model was captured on a yacht in the same resort. And everything would be fine, but this type of transport is extremely unecological. This superyacht was chartered by a celebrity for a private day out.

It turns out that this type of transport, passing only 11 kilometers, emits so much carbon into the environment that it can be compared with the gasoline engine of a car that is used every day for a whole year! It is not clear how the most ardent fighter for the preservation of the ecological situation in the world allowed such negligence by choosing this type of transport.