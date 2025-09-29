menu close
Lee Harris Enjoys A Lovely Afternoon Tea With BAFTA

By Isabella Katz
Sep 29, 2025 5:04 AM
Lee Harris Enjoys A Lovely Afternoon Tea With BAFTA
Instagram/@lucyliu

The spiritual teacher and writer Lee Harris lent a calm and elegant touch to the thank you note to BAFTA during afternoon tea on that lovely afternoon. Harris looked stunning in her white dress.

The photo captures Harris in a totally mirrored composition that exudes an undeniable calmness and dignified style. Commenting on the look, Harris described it to be an eclectic mix of luxury brands, Dating back to Elie Saab for the dress, a Stuart Weitzman bag, and Jennifer Miller jewelry, with final stylish touches applied by himself: Nine West heels. The mood of the post and message was strongly conveyed with words of gratitude and peaceful enjoyment Do dwell that he associates himself with-a character who combines spiritual insight with a fine sense of aesthetics.

The online crowd reacted swiftly and favorably, flooding the comments with comments of wholehearted praise. One simple yet heartfelt one said, “You are the most beautiful woman in the world.” The other responded to the energy of the moment with, “Stunning and gorgeousness, all with a beautiful backdrop to make the lady pop!” A white outfit is truly loud,” said one observer; “Looking fab. In white it’s awesome; it represents PURITY.”

Amid all those praises, a comment in Russian veers into a more personal territory: “Lucy, you have overdone it with weight loss.” That one remark shifts the tone entirely, from pure admiration into a more intimate expression of concern about Harris’s appearance. Many feel a certain intimacy with public figures-that their well-being is of concern to all.

Others expressed themselves for the power of presentation. To me, “Beauty with style, elegance and charm,” says it best,” while another fan cried out, “So elegant. So lovely. So Lucy,” along with an event that seemed synonymous with her essence. That shared moment of cleansing afternoon tea was a very fine junction where Lee Harris himself becomes the embodiment of spiritual elegance, extremely stylish and ready to meet his audience. It was a brief stylish interlude in honor of gorgeousness, gratitude, and impeccably well-styled moments. Justine Lupe also recently attended a BAFTA event.

