Leah Messer, Star Of Teen Mom Is Engaged To Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer , star of "Teen Mom," announced on Saturday that she had become engaged to Jaylan Mobley.

Two souls and one heart. Officially, it is! The 30-year-old reality personality shared a snapshot on Instagram with a carousel of images of the joyful pair enjoying the occasion by the beach in Costa Rica.

In the comment section, Mobley added, "The one 4L!! To the very edge of the planet, I adore you. The news was shared on Mobley's own page, where he also thanked the followers who had followed their love story. I appreciate you sticking with me as I fulfill all of my wishes.

The pub heard Messer speak candidly to People about the engagement, saying, "It feels fantastic. Mobley added, "I can't even articulate how I'm feeling. I never envisioned myself being here today, but I couldn't image myself being anywhere else. I wanted her to have the best moment at this time.

Mobley proposed on Friday with a 4.7-carat diamond ring created by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry, and the couple announced the news on Saturday.

Following her unsuccessful relationships with ex-husbands Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert, Messer recently discussed how she would approach marriage differently in an interview with Page Six.

"There are so many things I think I would do differently," 17, 19, and getting married within a year of 30? Let's face it; there must be some development. There must be some changes, and there undoubtedly are.

Her divorce from her ex-partners has also been referred to as "liberating." I assumed that once you were married, you had to stay that way forever," she says. Divorce liberated me, in my opinion. At the end of the day, I got to discover who I really was.

