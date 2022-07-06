Lawsuit against the musician Ricky Martin but an unknown resident

Ricky Martin married Jwan Yosef in 2017 and since then, there has been practically no high-profile news about the pop musician's personal life in the press.

Fans were convinced that the fathers of many children were happily married, but the injunction against the approach proved the opposite to the fans.

True, it was not his husband who filed a lawsuit against the musician but an unknown resident from Puerto Rico.

According to an anonymous source, he secretly met with the 50-year-old performer for six months until he wanted to end the affair a few months ago.

Having ended the relationship on his own initiative, the man was physically abused by the star, so he was pushed to seek help from the police. This was reported by People.

The musician's officials commented on the scandal, telling the magazine: "The accusations against Ricky Martin that led to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are sure that when the truth comes out, he will be fully acquitted."

It is worth adding that this is not the only lawsuit against the artist: three days earlier, his former manager Rebecca Drucker - sued the singer, demanding to pay her more than $ 3 million in commission.

The girl claims that Martin created a toxic work environment, so she quit in April 2022. Ever since, Rebenka says, the musician has been threatening her in an attempt to force her to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

In a previous post, The "She Bangs" singer was amazed at how "lucky" she and the Swedish painter were to have a family of six, meaning the outlet, "Matteo and Valentino are really good kids.

I'm really doing well considering what we're doing, and they have a pretty little sister and a little brother, and they have that role of protective big brothers. So, that's pretty cool. I'm very proud of them. "

Martin and Yosef revealed their relationship in 2016 and tied the knot the following year.