Laverne Cox Unveils Vintage Mugler Dress For Upcoming Fashion Book

Laverne Cox and photographer Sequoia Emmanuelle are in the throes of an ambitious record book of vintage fashion, which will boast key pieces such as the elusive commercial version of the Thierry Mugler gown from his Africa Collection of 1988. Still budding and publisherless, this project is the embodiment of the notion that fashion is indeed wearable art and personal escape. Cox reiterates the importance of joy through beauty and fantasy through the trials of life.

Laverne Cox turns fashion fantasy into reality. The actress and activist has given us a little look behind-the-scenes into her passion project-a vintage fashion coffee table book with photography by Sequoia Emmanuelle. Honey, if those visuals don’t stop you dead in your tracks, absolutely nothing will.

In a recent Instagram post, Cox revealed they were deep into the process of interviewing for her vintage collection but was relatively tight-lipped about most of the details. There is no acknowledged date, no publishing house to make the project indeed official, just pure molten glory in the making. Sitting at the very epicenter is a wildly gorgeous commercial version of the iconic runway gown by Thierry Mugler from his legendary Africa Collection of Spring/Summer 1988. This is no mere dress; it is history. Mugler himself photographed Jerry Hall in this very piece—it is, as Cox says, “wearable art.”

Styled to the nines with fabulous hair by gist hair specialist Prince Angell and makeup by Tay Rivera, the video showed Cox living her best life in this electric orange and black masterpiece. Oh, it was a mood alright-one of pure joy.

It was a deeply personal project to Cox. “Find a moment of joy, something that can light you up from the inside,” she writes. “The tragedies, traumas, and injustices of our daily lives need for me to escape; beauty, fantasy, if only for a few moments.”

The reaction from followers was instantaneous and ecstatic. One fan pretty much summed up the collective gasp: “Gorgeous 😍😍😍, this makeup is everything ❗️❗️.” And frankly, they weren’t wrong. That daring orange-and-black color scheme had another chatter chiming in: “Orange 🍊 black i love you.”

The hair also deserved a separate standing ovation. “This hair is DIVINE on you!!!!” said another admirer, and honestly? Facts. The entire look is serving drama, elegance, and unapologetic glamour.

Makeup artist Tay Rivera, who did the makeup for the shoot, was also giddy: “What an amazing time living our best fashion, hair, makeup, glam fantasy! I LIVE!!! 😮💨 #teamLC.”

This was more than appreciation; a vintage archive account even offered to contribute: “how fun!! would love to contribute if possible ❤️.”

Some of the reactions were pure celebration: “‘Ms Cox… Signed, Sealed and DEFINITELY DELIVERED..‼️😍👍🏿😍),’ expressed one fan, who thus sums up the general sentiment that Laverne is serving.”

What makes this project even more special is Cox’s determined focus on joy as resistance. In a world that so often feels unbearably heavy, she’s carving out room for beauty and fantasy—not as an escape—but as sustenance to engage with that heaviness. Her vintage collection is not just clothes; it’s armor. It’s history. It’s art.

The Mugler? Iconic doesn’t stop at describing it. Long before Cox chose to incorporate this one gown, Thierry Mugler’s Africa Collection from ’88 was a landmark moment celebrating African aesthetics through the medium of high fashion and still echoes through the halls of the workshop of many contemporary designers today.

The project is still very much a work in progress, but anticipation is already rattling the air. One of the followers said perfectly, “Yaaaasss….cant wiat to see this!”

Laverne Cox continues to redefine what is possible-orchestrated around fashion and life. This book promises to be more than pretty pictures; It is a manifestation of light found even when things got dark. And really? We all could use some of that magic. She often shares thought-provoking quotes alongside her stunning looks.