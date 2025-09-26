Laverne Cox Asks 'Am I The Drama?' In Playful Post With Cardi B

Instagram/@lavernecox

The superstar uploaded a picture on Instagram-a meme really-and tagged Cardi B. The actor and activist went with the simplest caption ever, which caused a wave of applause from fans, never failing to appreciate her style and personality. This exchange surely remains evidence of the fun and supporting camaraderie shared among the stars.

Laverne Cox would never let life pass her by. The much-esteemed actor and activist asked a question to their followers and they all screamed, “Yes, with all their might!” The new post, bordering upon simplicity, read: “Am I the drama? Pretty and Petty. Werk @iamcardib.” It was a clever twist on the popular phrase traveling on the internet, and it took off immediately.

Laverne Cox afforded the post a double Cardi B tag with the glamorous flair of an inside joke shared among millions. This is what the viewers love about her-the wonderful energy that is so effortless. There is no need for lengthy videos or explanations-a staunch rhetorical question, a tip of the hat to being fabulous and just a tad bit unkind.

The comment section exploded with immediate reactions, mostly positive. One echoing fan shouted, “YEASSSS GURLLLLL!!!!! As always eating down!!” This was an embodiment of the crowd’s sentiment-an unfiltered cheer for the fabulous icon Cox being herself.

One user took the time to appreciate the visual aspects, singling out one element. “Oh, this hair is IT 🔥🔥,” they gushed, highlighting the hairstyling choice shown in Laverne Cox’s public persona. The star answered back, gratefully, to that heartfelt compliment, which could have meant the world to her followers.

This post spawned bigger conversations, a further testimony to how Cox can go beyond any larger cultural moment. Another follower took this opportunity to rally Cardi B’s newest releases: “Everyone please keep streaming & if possible buy each song on ITunes. We have records to break here!” This tirade saw some excitedly agreeing, and others joking about the competitive aspect; really an intriguing insight how a mere tag can galvanize a fanbase.

This, in addition, brought forth one of Cox’s glam team, obviously proud of Cox and of their work: “This is really one of my favorite styles that we’ve done! So good!❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌.” Cox reciprocated their much-appreciated affection, calling it her “absolute favorite” and further cementing her and the team’s spirit behind her iconic look.

Inspired by the post, one funny fan seriously responded with, “wish you was my wife.” This is just one of many themes inspired by the Cox brand. The post also brought to mind her recent appearance on Celebrity Family Feud.

Laverne Cox's post was exactly suited for that rough and raw version of engagement. It was never for a big announcement or a push for something. That was just personality; a private joke shared with another artist; one celebrated self-mockery. The question was rhetorical, of course. "Am I the drama?" There was only one answer her fandom ever would have given: She is the moment, and she worked it. This moment of style and thought is reminiscent of the looks she often serves. Her fashion sense was further highlighted by the vintage Mugler dress she recently unveiled.