Lauren Lane Declares Herself President Of Baby Naming Decisions

The actress Lauren Lane, who is a part of the Bachelor franchise, jokingly claimed to have sole rights to naming her soon-to-be-born daughter. Lane humorously told in a new video that she is the sole “president” of the decision, thus cutting out the husband from the process. In a few weeks, this couple will be welcoming their third child, a girl.

Let us get that straight: Lauren Lane takes no prisoners when it comes to choosing the name of her baby girl. The reality personality and singer shared a clip that has set everyone talking about who really is in charge. He looked straight into the camera with an expression that betrays no emotion. “The Abbey Leigh Dance Company has one president, and it’s me,” he refers to his daughter’s forthcoming dance exploits, for a more general point about household governance. Caption: “Too many cooks in the kitchen 😂.” Chris Lane, the husband, can be seen in the background suppressing his laughter. He knows better than to engage the “boss”.

The irony of jest vs. power thus hit close to home for many, especially those that have endured the gritty tussle of baby naming negotiations. The comment section soon turned into a land for shared stories and rallying cries for Lauren’s presidential decree.

One fan most likely works: “Our miracle IVF baby coming in the next couple of weeks after being named after your hubby and his music. Sweet Baby Lane 👶.” This is to show that the fans feel very close to the Lane family, making the whole mother-face-name debate all the more pertinent. Lauren responded: “oh my gosh this is SO sweet 🤩🤩 so happy for you!!!!! 👼🏻”.

Another most perfectly summed it up: “I always tell my husband, everything was fine till you had an opinion. 🤣.” An all-too-true statement that Lane’s clip covered entirely. Numerous folks went along with her. One fan came in with a catchy rebuttal: “You took his last name…. mamas get to pick the 1st name! 😉.” It is a pretty good argument many agreed with.

The topic branched off into workable solutions and hilarious accounts. One chimed: “Get your combination of names put on paper and draw a name!” while another interloper shared a story: “Twice I’ve been hard set on a name without budging. One took 3 kids for it to become an option…”. But ultimately, the most decisive account came from a user who added: “When he pushes a watermelon out of a pea hole, he can pick the name 😝”. The comment garnered huge laughter and applause.

Under suggestion about "Livvy Lane has a nice ring to it" and comments about Chris' laugh being suppressed, lay profound solidarity. That solidarity is invested in the joy of the family. That was an unnecessary peek into a real moment for soon-to-be parents. That common marital argument has now been transformed into a lengthy bonding moment through laughter, courtesy of Lauren Lane's wit. While she may be president of the Abbey Leigh Dance Company, she is, as well, something of an uncle commander in the joy many share in anticipation. By all accounts, that decision looks like it's in her hands after all.