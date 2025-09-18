Lauren Jauregui Stuns With Tango Debut On Dancing With The Stars Premiere

Instagram/@laurenjauregui

Jauregui really got up there and created a tango worthy of a jungle gym..! The crowd, alongside celebrities, admired her. The singer, an ex-member of Fifth Harmony, said that she would forever remain grateful to have had the occasion of working with fellow carpenter Brandon Armstrong. The emotional social post about the accomplishment elicited a fury of responses from fellow artists and the public.

Advertisement

Wow. Just wow. Lauren Jauregui is definitely not sitting this season out. The singer showed up on the Dancing With The Stars floor and damn near owned the entire place, albeit silence was her reward for quite some time. In an emotional note, she expressed gratitude for and appreciation of her partner Brandon Armstrong, whom she called her “instructor,” extended thanks to the rest of the DWTS team for their hard work, and referred to their premiere night experiences as a “whirlwind of a dream”—somewhat ironically viewed in hindsight.

Reactions from her audience unfolded immediately, and were all positive. Fellow artist and close pal Ariana Grande, typifying dramatic flair, replied from her account itsbankhead, “laurennnnn i could cryyyyyy 🥹.” That energy says it all. I mean; when your famous friends get emotional over your performance, you’ve done something exceptionally well.

Another user, _ajgibson, could not hold himself back, exclaiming “OOP!!! Lauren is a FRONTRUNNER!!! ❤️🔥❤️🔥.” Very early days to call it, but judging by the reception, it very well could be true. The comment section was flooded with similar sentiments, including victory.bish, stating: “ITS A TEN FROM ME.” Sometimes you don’t need a long analysis. A perfect score sums it up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Jauregui (@laurenjauregui)

But fame is never a smooth road so some fans didn’t seem to be very happy with the voting system. User brooke_elena_willow brought up a gripe often aired: “I really wanted to vote for you but I live on the west coast and it wouldn’t let me.” Voting is still restricted by time zones on the West Coast; that’s a sad treat for viewers who want to stand behind their favorites.

“Já ganhou TAN TAN TAN 👏👏” (“You’ve already won, clap clap clap!”) wrote karina.alcara, rallying Lauren from the faraway country that speaks Portuguese. Enthusiasm has no language barrier since good dancing truly requires none.

Even professional set choreographer Brian Friedman had nothing but praise, saying, “Baby!!!!! So proud of you ❤️❤️❤️.” When someone with Friedman’s stature takes notice of your work, is it doing anything wrong?

Advertisement

What the audience really thought? Lauren Jauregui burst on the Dancing With The Stars stage with force, grace, and undeniable talent. However, her tango was just the beginning-if anything from the first showing tells us, then we’re in for quite a journey throughout the season. The premiere night set the bar very high, and Jauregui looks more than ready for the task of raising it week after week. Alix Earle also made her debut this season. The show also features other stars like Danielle Fishel. Beyond the dance floor, Jauregui has been involved in important work with the Liberacion Collective. Former pro Lindsay Arnold has also been sharing her life post-show.