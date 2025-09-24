Lauren Jauregui Celebrates Magical Dancing With The Stars Foxtrot Performance

Instagram/@laurenjauregui

After a splendidly executed foxtrot, Lauren Jauregui is now heading into week 3 of Dancing With The Stars. She was grateful to the voters, along with the team offstage that worked hard to get her to this dazzling performance. In the wake of her latest post, waves of support flooded in from fans applauding her delightful dancing. The show also features other contestants like Alix Earle.

Hasn’t this been a somewhat eventful week for Lauren Jauregui? After another live episode of the hit competition series, the railroaded ex-Fifth Harmony singer had taken her freestanding platforms practically bursting with excitement. “What a magical night!!! Thank you so much for voting!!! We made it to week 3 babyyy,” she wrote, while putting up snowflakes and diamond emojis that probably stood for the shimmering atmosphere within the ballroom.

Long live comrade Brandon Armstrong. Jauregui said, “Thank you for being the best teacher & partner in this!” She had technically learned the foxtrot as a lifetime goal and felt it was now a skill permanently etched into her repertoire. At least she joked that if anybody sees her breaking out the foxtrot on some dance floor, feel free to either tell her to mind their business, or join her. The voice was of genuine happiness and tiredness: “I’m so proud of us🥲 we worked our asses off this week! off to bed to do it all again tomorrow! What a dream!” She then gave a shout-out to the “amazinggggg cast & crew,” explaining that the show’s longevity is for a reason. Fellow cast member Scott Hoying also received recent attention.

The video captured by the Operation shows her and Armstrong swooping with elegance. Foxtrot calls for long, slick, flowing movement, so this dance fit this girl to a T. The caption contained a few lines from the song: “I feel we’re facing a problem you love me no longer / I know and maybe there is nothing that I can do to make you do / I’m not afraid, I’m not afraid.” Without a doubt, the very feeling-filled nature of the dance resonated with the viewers.

Almost instant responses came pouring in from her followers, bursting with pride and joy of admiration. “Vamos Lauren, una princesa total,” (Go Lauren, a total princess) one commenter expressed for the many who saw in her performance a riveting display of royal elegance. Others echoed it by simply saying, “Could not be more proud of you ❤️.”

Others marveled at the dancing itself. One witness expressed, “That’s how u act through dance 😍🤗 gorgeoussssssss,” thereby highlighting the expressiveness of her performance. Another was all gurnished with shouts of hers: “Supeeeerrr smoootthh baby🔥❤️ love it, u so gorgeous✨😍.” Another user translated the praises for smoothness to another language: “Que perfeição! Parece até que ela tá flutuando 😍” (“What perfection! It looks like she’s even floating”).

Besides that, Jauregui’s looking so “ethereal” was commented on more than one occasion. “ethereal asf. I love every second ✨😍” said one user, alluding to a magical, otherworldly presence. Perhaps the most telling compliment came from another user who deemed her gifted, telling her outright, “you look like you’ve been dancing ballroom all your life after watching this.” That hint speaks volumes towards the intense practice behind a deceptively easy act.

Meanwhile, the theme of pride continued ramping up as fans witnessed Jauregui embarking on this new challenge. “you are already a winner!!!! I love you so much and I so proud of you my princess,” went one heartwarming comment. Clearly, for the fans, victories on the dance floor were more about points: it was about giving an artist the chance to grow and shine in a completely different medium. Her involvement in charitable efforts, such as her work with the Liberación Collective, shows her commitment to important causes. Next week of very intense rehearsals would fortify the foundation of audience love and self-will. Lauren Jauregui is proving to be much more than the competitor; she is a charm.