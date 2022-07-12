Lauren Goodger Announced Death Of Newborn Baby Girl Named Lorena

Lauren Goodger is a very famous model, actress, and personality all in one. She's extremely beautiful and is one of the few actresses from England that the world is in love with. She's extremely talented and is best known for her role in the show "The Only Way Is Essex". Fans adore her online personality as well as her on-screen personality which is why she's made a huge fan following in a little amount of time.

Recently, Lauren tragically lost her child due to unforeseen circumstances. Lauren had the child with her former partner Charles Drury. Lauren is currently grieving the loss of her child with her former partner and her daughter Larose. She claims that her daughter is helping her get through this tough time because she might not have been able to deal with it alone.

Lauren had just given birth to Lorena two days before her passing. The star shared a picture on Instagram holding her baby girl's hand in black and white. The caption next to the picture was one that truly displayed her pain. The caption said "Lorena R.I.P 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I've ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can't describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me. There was no pregnancy or labour complications, and she was fine and healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can't understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar... I am broken."

Lauren has asked for her family's time off while they grieve this loss. She claims that the baby was born healthy however she is not willing to go into details about how the baby passed. Celebrities and fans both commented underneath her post with comforting words. Although not everyone could relate to such a story, many were able to empathize with her. The news has truly left many people heartbroken and they wish Lauren and her family healing and strength during this difficult time.