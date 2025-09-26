Laura Prepon Reveals Her Secret For Sneaking Veggies Into Kid's Breakfasts

Instagram/@lauraprepon

Laura Prepon shared a nice kitchen hack to sneak-in protein breakfasts with hidden veggies for her kids if there are tight schedules. She illustrates the process of making customized frittatas in a muffin tin, with one version for the big kids and another one for the little kids. Numerous ideas for easy prep serve as quick solutions for picky-parenting. She often shares glimpses of her family life, like this magical Disneyland family trip.

Advertisement

Getting down to works and letting everyone in on how things are done in the kitchen with her is the Prepon style. Famous for her formidable portrayal of Alex Vause, she now stars in this sort of testament to feeding the family daily. The last video sees Prepon touch on a common parent issue: How to fluidly mix protein and vegetables for a quick breakfast, especially when going all day in heavy motions.

Her answer was so elegant and straightforward: single frittatas in a muffin tin. And this is where everything became customizable as Prepon mixes two separate versions at once. “I like to do half that are adult version for me, and then the other half for my kids,” she said. The adult version is packed with fun stuff with fontina cheese, meh-dill, basil, baby spinach, pre-sautéed mushrooms, and onions.

The kids’ version is a different kind of stealth operation. Prepon, with her son in a very discerning phase, hides vegetables by matching colors with the egg. “I sneak in cauliflower because it’ll blend in the egg,” she said, pairing it with cheddar and turkey bacon, which are staples in her kids’ food repertoire. Her daughter seems more easygoing, but her son would sniff out anything overtly vegetable-related in an instant. “We’ll see if he figures it out,” Prepon mused. The family also enjoys time away, such as a magical Hawaiian vacation.

Super-simple: grease the muffin tin; put in half of the ingredients—cheese, veggies, and protein; then pour over seven eggs whipped with a splash of milk. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or so. Prepon also shared a little trick for post-baking ambush: wrapping ’em in aluminum foil prevents overcooking since the residual heat will still complete the cooking.

This produces a batch full of portable, protein-filled, and convenient breakfast bites that “are really good at room temperature,” perfectly suited for families on the go. Authentic excited moaning from Prepon issuing after her taste of the grown-up variant: “Mmm, my God. I love it, Dill. It’s so good.”

Her post was tagged with #GetYourPrepOn and really hit home with followers, opening the floodgates to comment sections filled up with funny and cherished remarks. Most appreciated the cooking advice bestowed, but almost as many recalled fond memories of her acting days. One comment encapsulated the shared feeling perfectly: “I love how people will never get over Alex vause ((me too).” This share highlights the character’s legacy and how, even while Prepon still shares average mom hacks, fans still see a scarier-than-life imprint of Alex Vause.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Prepon (@lauraprepon)

International music would be another shout-out to Prepon. One fan raved in Spanish, “Me encanta ver tus videos.” Another sent salutations: “¡Nos amamos Laura!!! ¡Saludos de Argentina!!!!” The hilarity erupted with: “Adopt me please I’m up for adoption do u wanna adopt me.” A testament to the powerful bond of relatability and congeniality she has generated with her fan base. She has also documented other beautiful getaways, like a stunning Hawaii getaway at the Ritz-Carlton Oahu.

Meanwhile, beyond the entertainment, some people complimented her looks. One exclaimed, “YOURE SO BEAUTIFUL OH MY GOD,” Cementing the fact that Prepon’s natural goofy charm equipped her with the ability to make even normal content feel like gossip with a girlfriend. Her beauty was evident from a young age, as seen in a rare throwback photo from her baby modeling days in Italy.

Advertisement

The frittata lesson from Laura Prepon is more than just recipes; it’s an insight into the way parenting has become viable, somewhat sneaky, and attempted working. It is by sharing these little real-life victories that she further binds with her fans in a way cutting across the screen. These victories include fun celebrations for her children, like the adorable birthday goodie bags for her daughter Ella.