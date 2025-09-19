Laura Dern Mourns Robert Redford As A Hero Of Cinema And Earth

Instagram/@lauradern

Laura Dern paid tribute to the originator of all the heroic cinema and environment, Robert Redford. The actress wrote a poignant tribute about Redford’s death on Instagram, noting the impact he had on her life and the world at large. Dern says that, thanks to her father, Bruce Dern, she had a front-row seat to their terrific relationship.

In an emotional tribute, she declared: “a magnificent hero of cinema/voice/justice and our Earth.” She fairly expressed her gratitude to Redford: “For all you’ve given all of us,” as well as thanking her father for letting her enjoy witnessing their close relationship, and the post itself contained a nostalgic shot of young Dern sharing an affectionate moment with the family friend and the starlet.

Thousands of commenters, joining the grief, expressed their admiration. A certain person made an extended comment about Redford: “He was magnificent in every way. He was a huge influence in my life—in my love and support of independent film and, really, in my career of environmental law. I adored him from age 7 and onward. I’ve found myself tearing up at random times today. He never made a bad film, and he never lost his integrity. He really was one of a kind.”

A commentator then responded to this outpouring of emotion: “Not silly at all to be feeling these emotions. Me too 💔 It’s like the end of an era 😔 He was a unique human being and the world is feeling his loss ❤️.” This goes a long way in explaining the collective mourning witnessed between both fans and colleagues alike.

Others poured praises on Redford for his environmental activism. “🌍 A giant among men for being so dedicated to the Earth.💚”, one stated. Another wrote in French with her condolences, “I adore your actor father and I cry for the death of Robert Redford. The best Gatsby,” referring to Redford’s legendary role.

The personal ties ran deep. One user remembered a lovely story about Bruce Dern: “I love your dad’s story, about inviting the actual Daisy to the Chicago premiere. Not knowing that the character was based on her.” This serves to illustrate the interconnectedness in Hollywood’s inner circles.

Another observant user took note of the affection in the photo shared by Dern: “Love this. You look like him. You are looking at him and we all realize you adored him. I’m not sure but hopefully you understand so many of us wished your dad well for many many years. The pictures at Sundance of him on his horse are my fave.”

