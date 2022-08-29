Landon Barker, Travis Barker's 18-Year-Old Son, Said Over The Weekend That He Might Visit The Hospital

The 18-year-old, whom Scott shares with his ex-girlfriend Shanna Moakler, shared a picture of himself on his Instagram Story on Saturday while wearing what looked to be a medical wristband.

Although the image was slightly out of focus, the words "LANDON" and "West Hills, CA" were legible, along with a large number. Landon posted it, saying, "I'm home shlatt."

Both Landon's new girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio and Travis and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, have remained silent about the situation. The singer seemed to be feeling better by Sunday, though.

On his Story, he shared a selfie with D'Amelio, 18, and added a flirtatious remark to a picture of her donning a bandeau and denim shorts. Landon admitted to his social media app fans late this month that he has been having mental health and stress issues.

At the time, he stated, "My derealization has been pretty horrible, and I just want to come on here and inform everybody your [sic] not lonely, and we are all flawed in our own ways." Additionally, fewer than two weeks have passed since Travis, 46, revealed he tested positive for COVID-19.

But a few days later, the Blink-182 drummer was seen leaving for his recording studio. Travis made news of his own in late June when he was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles while being accompanied by Kardashian, 43.

He later said that after having an endoscopy that caused "life-threatening pancreatitis," he "experienced severe pain" and was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Through her own Instagram Stories, Kardashian also recounted her harrowing and emotional road toward better health.

She said, in part, "I am so thankful to God for curing my husband, for all of your blessings for him and for us, and for the overwhelmingly kind words and support. I'm incredibly touched and grateful.