Landon Barker And Charli D'Amelio Were Reportedly Seen Together

The TikTok sensation and the artist, who is the son of Travis Barker, made their Instagram relationship official in July. Speculation of a possible relationship between the two began in June after they were seen exiting his performance together.

Later that month, an insider told people that the two Gen Z stars' fledgling affair, which TikTok users had already given the name "Chardon," was still in its "initial stages."

Their relationship has given rise to rumors that D'Amelio and her ex, fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson (also known as Huddy, previously Lil Huddy), who she separated from in April 2020, are at odds.

The actors Hudson and Barker were formerly close friends and co-stars in Machine Gun Kelly's Downfalls High. Hudson attended Travis and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in May in Italy and shared a since-deleted photo of the two of them on social media.

Here is a chronology of Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's relationship, from their first public appearance at a performance to making their relationship social networking official to the ensuing dispute.

When they were spotted exiting the musician's performance together in Los Angeles, the couple initially fuelled relationship speculations.

The TikTok star's ex seems to erase a recent photo of him and Barker, a mirror picture from Travis and Kourtney's wedding in May, not long after rumors of Barker and D'Amelio's romance hit the headlines.

The speculations were strengthened when the couple seemed to get tattoos jointly, posting pictures of their own ink and simultaneously tagging L.A.-based tattoo artist Arbel.

Big sister Dixie D'Amelio attended the celebrity-studded album launch party for her debut record, a letter to me, in Los Angeles. After the event, D'Amelio was seen departing with Barker.

A source exclusively revealed to people that the social media star and musician are dating after they were seen together on many occasions in June.