Lance Bass Stuns Followers With A Startling Time Revelation

Instagram/@lancebass

When Lance Bass, in one of the strangest moments ever on a red carpet, somewhat gently reminded the fans how time had made a sudden leap from the year 1995 to the year 2050, nostalgic memories of NSYNC and a wave of laughter poured into the minds of the confused audience watching the passage of time.

Advertisement

The singer and television personality shared a much-shorted clip, commencing as a bizarre plant interaction but soon becoming secondary to the unprecedented crisis expressed in the caption. “You’re telling me we’re closer to 2050 than 1995?!” Basil exclaimed, echoing something everyone from the ’90s has felt but no one has ever dared say in such flippancy. It feels like a reminder that some considerable number of years has gone by since NSYNC started splashing all over the scene in the mid-1990s. This reflection on his career brings to mind his recent hilarious cruise workout routine.

The comments were spot on with those feelings. Capturing collective denial was another commenter who wrote: “This is truly what it feels like!! The 90s were no more than 10 years ago, and I refuse to believe otherwise.” Several voices were heard, reinforcing that that feeling was just straight from the gut: “The math isn’t mathing, just saying,” which has since become shorthand for people unwilling to accept that some truths feel too strange to be real.

Nostalgic feelings for 1995 were substantially trending as well. Multiple comments praised the significance of the year when one commenter wrote, “1995 is a VERY important year @lancebass.” Another chimed in, “1995 was a special year,” alluding cryptically to the near beginnings of the band that would soon dominate that generation of pop music. For these fans, this was less about any simple date comparison and more about how far they’ve journeyed from a very dear cultural moment, a journey that recently included a trip into the magical world of Gabby’s Dollhouse with his family.

Another comment offered a different approach toward pondering aging: “Between the end of WWII and my birth: 35 years. Between my birth and now: 45 years Time is cruel,” an interjection that grips the soul through the historical reference and how these personal timescales can sometimes feel quite long and sometimes incredibly short; meanwhile, another took a similar time-warping revelation from a different set of years: “I realized that in 1989, 1959 was only 30 years prior. Blew my mind.”

At this existential dread, humor was definitely needed to keep going. Someone worried for the plant at one point: “What are you doing to that poor plant??” This gave rise to a sub-thread concerning the fate of that plant, thus greatly lifting spirit. Another one went right along: “I mean, you look 35 still… Can I get some of whatever you’ve got there, hot stuff?” Just to remind us all: While time might rush on, Lance Bass appears to be evading it with grace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass)

The emotional comments kept coming in. Another birthday kid chided with faux outrage: “Lance, it is my birthday for 2 more hours! You can’t just casually cause me emotional damage by pointing out it’s closer to 2050 than 1995!” The more recent post hit many right where it secretly had been: something needed to hear but a meh-pain to ever accept. There was yet another sight of drowning in generational disappointment: “Math is not mathing. Also, I was promised there would be hoverboards by 2015, and nothing yet!” His long-standing friendship with Danielle Fishel, celebrating 27 years, is a testament to such lasting bonds.

Advertisement

The post, ultimately, was not an ordinary date-based post; instead, it gave birth to a moment where a whole generation could come together and put into words the passage of time, lament the loss of the 90s, and laugh at the absurdity of it all. The reactions showed that there are those shared experiences, like NSYNC, that create a solid bond between artist and audience, turning a post about silly mathematics into a conversation amongst old friends. This sense of support was recently showcased when Fishel and Bass reunited for emotional support on Dancing with the Stars. With one foot in denial, one in nostalgia, and the other firmly planted in accepting reality, the community response was a testament to how years can swoop by, but memories that bind an artist to their audience are fixed firmly in the living and breathing present that they created together.