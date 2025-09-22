Lance Bass And Family Step Into The Magical World Of Gabby's Dollhouse

Instagram/@lancebass

There are few human adventures a family just cannot resist: Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin carried their twins to the utterly magical realm of “Gabby’s Dollhouse” and posted this colorful outing on social media. The former player of NSYNC and family pictures really hammered in the series’ themes of DreamWorks animation. Malls were shouting with the unbearably cute visage of the family.

The Turchin-Bass family house is undoubtedly in the Dollhouse! Lance Bass gave his followers a glimpse at this wondrous recent outing of the family, calling it a “purr-fect day” at “Gabby’s Dollhouse.” The post shows the singer, his husband Michael Turchin, and their twins Alexander and Violet soaking up all the color and cat-themed excitement supplied by the very popular DreamWorks animated series.

The post by Bass was, in all fairness, an instant mood lifter with many noting how the family really embraced the concept. A user was so passionate about the casting note: “CANNOT BELIEVE MRS ESTEFAN WAS CAST AS HER MOM! A GIFT!” This refers to Gloria Estefan being cast in the show as Gabby’s grandma, much to the family’s delight for a higher profile presence.

Of course, those coordinated outfits drew some of the more considered comments. One commenter claimed: “The color palette is everything.” Clearly, this comment meant that the color coordinate styling of the family mirrors the colorful splendor of the world they are visiting. Those within the audience who are conversant in aesthetics and the families who are conscious of these decisions surely noted this.

There were scores of other comments about parenting, such as, “You’re such good dads! I love this! So adorable!” The same observation is echoed in the entire comments section as if the road to parenthood that Turchin-Bass is on continues to resonate with their viewers. Their somewhat candid nature about family life has formed a genuine bond with an audience that truly enjoys watching celebrity parents go through the same experiences as they do.

Those twins, in particular, amused a few. One comment read: “The twins and y’all’s outfits are so cute.” Another one that spotted a cute moment in a photo states: “Alexander photo-bombing Baba and Violet in #5,” so followers have been closely scrutinizing each picture to snatch every morsel of family interaction.

The post also totally resonated with other parents who have experienced “Gabby’s Dollhouse” with their kids. One mom said, “My daughter also loves ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse,'” standing for the unified cultural reference of families with young children.

The 2000s overnight sensation followed with quite a successful career off music with TV appearances, producing, and activism. In 2014, he married Michael Turchin, and in 2021 they welcomed twins via surrogacy. Since the road to parenthood was documented in an MTV special right from the get-go: Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding, and they still keep sharing the journey with their fans. Danielle Fishel has been a longtime friend throughout this journey.

This outing is way beyond another celebrity shout-out about their day-it’s about making magical childhood memories for their twins, keeping their fans in the loop as it happens. The sheer joy reflected in every comment says the showbiz boy is all grown up as a doting dad and still connected to his audience. Lance often shares these genuine moments.

As one fan summarized perfectly, “Those were the sweetest family moments I’ve ever seen.” The Turchin-Bass dollhouse excursions are a reminder that sometimes the most memorable experiences for kids and parents are created by the most simple family outings working with some imaginative play and quality downtime together. Dancing with the Stars was another platform where Lance showed his supportive nature, and he recently promoted a cruise workout routine in a new ad.