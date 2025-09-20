Lana Parrilla Shares Throwback To 'YOU' Music Video With Luciana Caporaso

Instagram/@lanaparrilla

Giving die-hard ‘Once Upon a Time’ fans a wave of nostalgic vibes, Lana Parrilla reminisced about her music video “YOU,” working with DJ Glovibes and singer Luciana Caporaso. Behind-the-scenes moments of the shoot were almost like a divine from Parrilla to the creative forces for the thunderous roar of appreciation from the fans in honor of the designs and almost the vibes of the project.

While reminiscing with Old School Throwbacks on Thursday, the actress took a delightfully colorful flashback to the shoot of her music video for “YOU.” The post showed Parlina along with DJ Glovibes and the awesome glass-shattering vocals of Luciana Caporaso to salute the coming together of the collective spirit that birthed the project. Parrilla also threw in a big “thank you” to Johnny Pascucci, Bell Soto, and Ollie Edwards, the “incredible team of FAB peeps.”

The throwback managed to speak right to Parrilla’s hardcore audience. On the collaborative front, Luciana Caporaso joined the comments: “what a fabulous time we had creating YOU with the one and only @glovibes 💕..that MAKE UP!💋” The comment was Luciana Caporaso expressing her excitement at the fun and creative atmosphere they all shared at the shoot.

Another user, heart flooded with feelings when witnessing Parrilla’s breathtaking sight in this footage, opined in Spanish, “Mas fotos tuyas así de diosa y muero de un infarto, te rezo.” Translated, it means, “More photos of you like this goddess and I’ll die of a heart attack, I pray to you.” The somewhat dramatic comment serves hence proving the actress is held in extremely high esteem by the fan base.

Pascucci brought the humor with some behind-the-scenes goodness. Tagged on in the original post, he looked back to the unexpected memorable mishap during filming, “2 days before Xmas! What we thought was a 10 hour day turned into a 4 hour day when the location fire alarm sprinklers went off and we had to bounce! @bellsoto made it work! 💅” That infusion of relatable chaos is serenity amid the glam.

According to what was said about the style of footage, some comparisons seem inevitable with another pop icon: “Its giving very Lady Gaga,” expressed one keen observer, drawing a parallel between Parrilla’s daring look and the avant-garde trademark style which Lady Gaga is somewhat known.

The post galvanized speculative thoughts about future collabs. One fan threw in a dream collab idea, saying, “Lana x Sasha Colby NEXT🙏🏻,” referring to the beloved drag queen and season 15 champion of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This clearly shows that the crowd desperately wants to see Parrilla continue to make waves and venture into new arenas around music and performance.

Others dipped into nostalgia straight away, with one remarking, “Backstage reminds me of the clubs and parties of the 2000s. Such a great time 💃.” This comment summons a collective memory of a certain vibe the video’s aesthetic captured very well.

Ultimately, the Lana Parrilla throwback was much more than a flashback; it was a salute to collaboration, creativity, and the eternal binding of artists to their audiences. The crowning response surely proved that even after many years, this project and its style are touting a buy on the contemporary audience. Fans can also look forward to her upcoming project, The Rainmaker, which she recently promoted with her co-stars. In this new role, Parrilla continues to stun audiences. In other news, Parrilla has also shared a terrifying AI warning from a new book.