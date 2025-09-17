Lana Parrilla Shares Terrifying AI Warning From New Book

Instagram/@lanaparrilla

First, Parrilla imparts an aura of gravitas on the whole AI dilemma. A chilling duet happened wherein the actress and philosopher Nate Soares, co-author of the book “If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies,” considered in grim terms the threats posed by the development of AI in an utterly unregulated fashion. Mixing fear and fascination, she implored the public to also study this book-service that addresses such existential threats.

Advertisement

Soares also present in the clip are truly horrifying scenarios: The danger is that superintelligent AI would arrogate the planet’s resources, not out of some malevolence but in the pursuit of its objectives. “All humanity dies in darkness.” Quite scary indeed. From being non-talkative machines just five years ago to chatbots now, the rapid growth of AI today generates offstage urgent questions about where next will AI be in five years.

In response to Parrilla’s dissident post, thousands of comments poured out, all equally concerned about the direction things are going in with AI. This clearly more positive feedback indicates that this is becoming a common clash, far from cloistered inside techno-anxiety circles.

Another very insightful individual representing himself as an IT technician and college student said: “AI is a big threat to humanity but people can’t see it yet, or they just blind themselves… I can just hope for a brighter future and make the differences I can now… but it takes much more to make a significant difference in the world. It takes people.” It turns upside down a paradox in that those most knowledgeable about technology seem to be the most concerned about its direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Parrilla (@lanaparrilla)

“Nowadays, an increasing number of vital artistic professions are endangered by AI, particularly voice actors. These artists have talent, feeling, and commitment that put into motion those characters we adore. No machine or formula, however advanced, could ever replace the soul, feeling, and depth of a genuine actor.” Another kind of concern concerning job loss instills a different angle into those existential chills.

Environment becomes again a huge question. One user says, “Not only am I terrified of it, but the environmental impact is mucho more than we can afford,” and another one says it uses water and energy in such terribly wasteful way, “It is our mirror at the moment.”

A barrage of pop culture references came from the comments, with Atlas being mentioned as much as The Terminator. One user joked, “Okay, I saw a lot of movies where AIs destroy the world; these people who are playing god with super AI didn’t see those movies?” Which serves as a reminder of how long science fiction’s been ringing the alarm on these scenarios.

Perhaps most revealing were comments from those who have personally engaged in dialogue with Parrilla. One recalls, “You and I had a similar conversation last year at the 2024 Denver ComicCon. This shit is horrifying and terrifying.” It sounds that Parrilla’s concerns are quite far away from pure promotion.

Most felt fear and sorrow, punctuated by splashes of optimism regarding AI, especially in medical research, but mostly there seemed to be more concern on how it posed risks.

One of the many up-and-coming types of fame is represented by Parrilla, a rising celebrity with whom the discussion mainly intertwines complicated technological and ethical issues. In other words, Parrilla is joining the crucial public discourse regarding the development and regulation of artificial intelligence while simultaneously passing along Soares’ warnings and telling her followers to study this further through his book.

Advertisement

With AI evolving every second and minute, Parrilla’s Better Late Than Never discussion will surely become ever-more pertinent. The mixture of the existential fears, practical employment fears, and environmental fears really brings forward a wall of issues to which society will need answers—ideally before we even enter the point that Soares describes in his book. Her recent work on The Rainmaker has also sparked significant fan engagement, and she has been actively promoting the show with her co-stars.