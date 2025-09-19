Lana Parrilla Shares Heartwarming Cast Hug Photo From The Rainmaker Set

Instagram/@lanaparrilla

A heartfelt group hug was casually shared by Lana with co-stars Milo, P.J., and Madison from the eyes behind the cameras of ‘The Rainmaker’, emphasizing the actors’ bond outside of the courtroom drama.

Lana Parrilla can stay attractive both on and off the screen. Lana is perhaps the most famous for portraying the iconic Evil Queen in ‘Once Upon a Time.’ Lana has recently revealed the softer side of a courtroom drama. On the set of her new show ‘The Rainmaker,’ she shared an adorable snap of herself and the co-stars Milo, P.J., and Madison lost in a group hug. The caption read: “Courtroom chaos on screen, cuddle crew off screen. Love these three big time.”

The black-and-white photo by @mseitzman captures the four stars sharing warm smiles, enjoying a quiet moment in between filming. Parrilla was sporting her hair in loose waves, suitable for her character’s stylishly professional courtroom-minded side, but off-camera, it was a time to just enjoy life. “Laughter and affection–a real work-family moment,” she said.

The fans flooded the “comments” section with love and excitement. “You guys are the best!!! It’s so obvious to the viewer that you are a tight loving group,” one said, as if to say this sort of chemistry can never be invisible to the audience. Another added: “Aw that’s cute when at work we find family,” echoing the voice of many who feel that profound sense of connection in their own workplaces.

Some comments revolve around Lana herself, one fan saying, “Lana love the hair, girlllll,” and yet another: “Oh Lana you don’t age a day 😭😭😭😭,” which is a testament to how much she deserves praise both behind and on camera. That was followed by a somewhat tongue-in-cheek reference to a scene by a fan: “‘and scene… time for hug 🥹.'”

This positive feedback illuminates the special connection Parrilla shares with her fans: They want to know about the drama, but they’re equally interested in what happens between the drama. Whether ruling a fairy tale kingdom or wrangling an actual legal case, these candid moments have put Parrilla on the map.

Parrilla had spoken about how much she loves these inter-cast bonds quite often, sharing moments from both old and recent sets, including a heartfelt convention moment with ‘Once Upon a Time’ co-stars. The vibe on ‘The Rainmaker’ seems to be exactly that: warm, supportive, and mutually appreciative. In a business-as-usual type world, it warms the heart to find a bunch who genuinely enjoy one another’s company.

The “cutest cast,” as one fan would argue, and we whole-heartedly agree. Lana Parrilla and her ‘The Rainmaker’ team simply ooze affability, both in character and in life, through the intense scenes and those lovable hugs. She also recently shared an adorable moment with Oscar the Grouch, showing her playful side. Fans have been particularly vocal about her new role, with many demanding a Netflix UK release for the show.