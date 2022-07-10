Lala Kent first published a photo in a stripe swimming suit after breast augmentation

This is a free woman! Lala Kent , 31, looked sexy and carefree when she showed off her new cleavage in a glamorous selfie on Tuesday, July 4.

The lone reality TV star, separated from her fiancé Randall Emmett , 51, at the end of 2021, gained confidence when she debuted her new breast implants in a passionate star and stripe swimming suit.

Lala went under the knife in early June after discussing her plans for implantation back in April. The star revealed on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast that she's been healing herself after her book "Gimme Lalu" was published in paperback.

She explained, "I wanted to change the look of my breasts for a long time, and then when I was pregnant, they were so vast and impressive! But other mothers told me: "This child will suck the life out of them."

The reality TV star is back in the dating game after splitting from film producer Randall Emmett in October 2021.

The couple, who started dating around 2015, have a one-year-old daughter, Ocean, who was born in May 2021.

Allegations of cheating from Randall surrounded the breakup. However, a source says, "Lala has completely ended her relationship with Randall, and she's excited because she's moved on with her life. She's coping with the pain and wants nothing to do with him."

Since becoming a sober star, she has been back in the dating game. Speaking about her sex life during the January 25 edition of the Give Them Lala podcast, she said: "I have been sober for over three years and have had the same partner… I have had sex while sober, but I couldn't wait for it to end most of the time.

So it's not just that I'm entering a new phase of life where I feel like I'm going to have sex without an ounce of alcohol in my system," she continued. "Still, I think it's going to be fun because I talked to a few people, and I was like, 'I fucking got it. I still got it."