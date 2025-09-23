Lais Ribeiro Stuns In New Editorial For O Globo's Ela Magazine

Instagram/@laisribeiro

This brand-new beauty opus finds Lais Ribeiro gracing the covers of O Globo’s Elle magazine. The Brazilian beauty had the high-fashion rangshow photographer behind-the-scenes moments teased on social media, doing the entire creative team justice and supporting her crown as one of the most in-demand models with this production.

Lais Ribeiro, surely, is drawing attention to herself with the creative juice flowing from her hands. The ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel released a carousel through the bigger Brazilian newspaper, O Globo, for a new fashion editorial for Ela, the women’s magazine there. The caption straightforwardly and powerfully gave credits, saying: Shoutouts to Igor Reis for photography, Leonardo Borniger for styling, as well as the beauty team.

The pictures! She captured Lais at her best: effortlessly stylish with an intensity that commands the frame. Lais did not put all of the pictures for this production out, but the ones she shared gave just enough to know that she never disappoints. Lais is a very special energetic force that resonates so well through the lens, from expressing all her power on the catwalk to selling it through jaw-dropping editorial work.

In a broad sense, this Ela editorial is a kind of homecoming; after all, it’s a major Brazilian publication. It’s good energy every time an elite model graces the forefathers of the media in her home country. The partnership highlights her perpetuity not just as a star internationally, but also as a Brazilian pride icon.

Reactions lasted and bloomed throughout. Followers filled the comments with fiery emojis, clapping for the visuals.

One fan named Rick Valentin summed it all up succinctly: “La più bella sei tu ❤️,” which, simply put, is Italian for “The most beautiful is you.” Sometimes you really do not need a long paragraph to say everything about a subject. That comment really cut to the core by acknowledging just about everything that matters: the sheer beauty and presence that Lais brought to this project.

This is interesting to me because the comments are in several languages, speaking to how truly global her appeal is. It goes from Portuguese to English to Italian: appreciation for her work has become a universal language.

This editorial is just one more in a very long line of successes. She has been working campaigns and covers for magazines like very few in recent years, putting her broadway tall on the rank list of the highest in the industry. And honestly: she is looking good doing all of that. That is what has made designers love her-the warmth she brings plus her professionalism in just about anything she does scales up that job to another level.

Now that brings to the front the sweat and the grind behind the glamour. Although brief, Lais’ caption shows industry respect for the whole gang- all the way from photographer, stylist, makeup, hair, and management. A very collaborative art, and Lais is always sending that light dancing back onto the people who made it come to life.

So here goes, another day for Lais with another flawless victory to look back upon. She set the bar so high that I feel that I will never get there, and she continues to push it beyond.” The editorial for Ela magazine is her handiwork of excellence stretched through time. This recent work follows her stunning posts from a scenic Brazilian oasis. Her career is complemented by heartwarming family moments, like the one she shared by the Parnaiba River.