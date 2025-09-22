Lais Ribeiro Stuns In Exclusive Fashion Shoot For Brazilian Magazine

Instagram/@laisribeiro

The cover shoot starring Lais Ribeiro went down during a recent trip of the Victoria’s Secret Angel to Brazil. Those gorgeous visuals make us eyeing the whole feature online, putting the Victoria’s Secret Angel in the great light.

Its behind-the-scenes footage is an absolute jewel. Lais glides with graceful and ethereal movement that she is known the world over amidst a parade of high-fashion apparel. The production values were state of the art: Igor Reis on imagery, Izac Fedotti filming, and Leonardo Borniger doing his styling magic.

There’s always a big moment when Lais physically sets foot in Brazil herself. Lais has been living the international model life-casting for everyone from Valentino to Versace-but working with Brazilians has something special to it. The beautiful full-circle moment for the girl from Piauí to becoming a runway legend.

Comments are already flowing, and people are loving what they are witnessing. One user exclaimed, “What is this!”-this is the expression of being blown away by what is seen. Another goes, “This video is an event!”-basically saying it all. The vibe is sizzling.

One of the comments was a dismissive one: “Kin Panama wack ass earrings,” proving that glitz and glamour hardly deter people from casting their opinions. That’s fashion for you-interview for conversations.

Lais has had quite a year. Between Victoria’s Secret and some bigger campaigns, she still stands tall in the ranks of the supermodel-statesmen. This feature for the Brazilian magazine somehow looks like an on-ground version of celebrating her foundations at a global elite.

More details coming about the spills of the giant amount of work that went into this. Fashion by Melissa Assis and João Amarante; beauty by Jonatan Gaio; hair by João Casatti. Everyone really gave themselves for this to be so polished. Casting director is Cleber Machado, with Bunduky on publicity.

These magazine features matter even more in this digital age. While Instagram gives holy glimpses, nothing compares to a fully blown fashion spread. The artistry. The storytelling. The sheer craftsmanship. And having Lais fronting the entire thing? Just frosting on a cake.

For Brazilian fashion, this is huge. O Globo fashion is a truly big moment in the country’s fashion calendar, with Lais fronting it only cementing the stature Brazilian models hold on the world stage. The legacy continues from Gisele to Adriana to Lais.

Further details will break the Internet all over again, with more imagery attached in the full story. Judging from the teaser, one can be sure that it’s going to be nothing but spectacular. Lais Ribeiro continues to prove that she’s one of the most captivating performers out there today. Her recent New York Fashion Week appearances have been particularly notable, and she recently shared a heartwarming family moment by the Parnaiba River.