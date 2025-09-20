Lais Ribeiro Returns To The Runway For PatBo At New York Fashion Week

Instagram/@laisribeiro

It is so rare for a supermodel to return to the runway, but Lais Ribeiro gave us another one, walking for PatBo at New York Fashion Week and sharing tying-in Instagram posts with it that sent her fans into a frenzy.

Lais Ribeiro is walking the runway again. She gave the Brazilian designer a congratulatory shout-out after gracing the New York Fashion Week runways for PatBo, a wonderful yet humble message of excellence. Such a high public spotlight return did not go unnoticed by the faithful followers, who gushed with compliments and admiration in the comments.

One fan captured the feeling of many and said in Portuguese, “Este look é um escândalo absoluto!,” literally communicating that Ribeiro looked breathtakingly beautiful on the runway. This off-the-cuff remark is a thinly veiled representation of the general exuberance that greeted her return to modeling after what some fans had perceived as an absence from fashion.

Another related phrase would be: “Marvelous. How I missed seeing you walk the runway,” representing the feelings of many as it also symbolizes the extraordinary bond Ribeiro has built with her audience through the years. The runway, clearly, means something to her followers and to those invested in tracking fashion and career.

Similar feelings of pride can be felt in another reaction. One commenter said: “Pride of Piauí,” followed by a crying emoji and “diva,” which seems to reference Ribeiro’s home state in Brazil, recognizing her as an ambassador of her land on the world stage. This expression of regional pride is indeed apt because Ribeiro really does inspire many from her hometown and all over Brazil.

One of the most touching comments came in Brazilian Portuguese with the highest praise and respect: “Mother of us all.” Besides the fun degree of hyperbole, a comment such as that encapsulates how much devotion Ribeiro commands among her followers, who in turn see her as more than a model: a vibe of hope and aspiration.

While the majority of comments focused on celebrating Ribeiro’s return to fashion, one user preferring to go into less celebratory detail hoped for an answer. That comment telling Ribeiro to check her DMs is illustrative of the troubled relationship social media shares between celebrities and their followers.

Ribeiro’s show at New York Fashion Week then adds another great chapter in the already illustrious book of her career. Established as one of the most successful Latin American international models from Brazil, her continued presence on the grand stages such as NYFW speaks volumes about Ribeiro’s undying relevance in the fashion world. The loud cheer from her fans surely means her audience still gladly follows all her career moves and champions her.

Even with the latest runway sale, the fashion world continues to welcome Ribeiro's talent and impact, affirming she is still an active force in the industry. The design and coordination of such passionate responses recorded from her fans show the really powerful rapport she monopolizes with the audience in the spotlight of international fashion.