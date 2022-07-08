Lady Gaga spoke about the rejection of a bad habit

Even Hollywood stars can be imperfect, but they don't always tell their fans about this side of life.

However, Lady Gaga decided to share the good news because the singer released her long-awaited new single Stupid Love, and also gave up her bad habit.

During a recent New Music Daily interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the singer made a candid confession.

"I don't smoke anymore, but I would smoke 40 cigarettes in a whole day. I completely quit the cold way, but it was so hard. If you don't smoke, don't smoke! Because quitting is even worse.

It's so cruel. And I will never smoke again because I think I saw Jesus for a whole week. It was so terrible," she admitted.

Now the superstar is adamant in her decision, and she marked the beginning of a new era. The main thing is that her lover Michael Polanski tried to support his beloved in difficult times, and the couple had a great time together.

In a previous post, Singer Lady Gaga officially confirmed her romance with businessman Michael Polanski. Close friends admit that they are surprised by the development of their relationship; they believe that a special bond has formed between them.

"Gaga is very serious about her new boyfriend. The chemistry between them is undeniable. She didn't want to rush.

However, there was such a connection between her and Michael that it was already difficult to keep a secret, so she decided to publish a joint photo," said one of the insiders.

However, the singer's relatives support her and are glad that now she is very happy and is not afraid to be herself. For example, during the coronavirus pandemic, lovers are also spending time together in isolation.

Gaga posted a photo with Michael on her Instagram yesterday. She said that while in quarantine, they relax, play games and take care of each other.