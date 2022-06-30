Lady Gaga, in a sensual silver gown, acted at the wedding

Lady Gaga overwhelmed as she took to the stage during her grand wedding on Lake Como this past weekend.

The "Hold My Hand" hit singer flashed silver as she acted at the wedding of British hedge fund billionaire Alan Howard, 58, and celebrity chef Caroline Byron, 33, at the chic Olmo mansion.

Gaga was the epitome of glamor in her performance, which was captured by model Victoria Silvstedt, one of the VIP attendees.

The "Bad Romance" singer wore a sparkly silver Garo Sparo dress with a low neckline, criss-cross shoulder straps, and a thigh-high slit. Her hair was styled in a short blonde bob, and her face wore dramatic stage make-up for a vampire old Hollywood look.

It wasn't the Oscar winner's only outfit for the evening. Halfway through the performance, she wore a sexy Yves Saint Laurent strapless black dress to sit down at the piano and play some tunes.

The vintage velvet design was framed in rhinestones, making it perfect for an upscale crowd.

The crowd went into a frenzy as she rocked her song "Shallow" from the hit movie A Star Is Born.

She completed the look in a big way, wearing a pink sequined Adrian Manceras dress and a wild feather headpiece for her latest look.

Gaga went above and beyond for a private performance, and it's no wonder why. The star charges over $1 million for private performances, so she made sure to give it her all.

However, the seven-figure fee seems like a small change for fiancé Alan, who is reportedly worth around $3.2 billion.

Advertisement

Ranked 951 on Forbes' list of billionaires, the financial mogul co-founded macro-trading firm Brevan Howard Asset Management. Caroline is a renowned gluten-free chef and cookbook author who runs the popular blog Simply Caro.