Lady Gaga Hired Security For Her Closet During The Upcoming Chromatica Ball World Tour

Lady Gaga has hired a security team to protect the singer's wardrobe during the upcoming Chromatica Ball world tour. It is reported by The Sun.

According to the publication, Donatella Versace personally designed several costumes for Lady Gaga's upcoming Chromatica Ball world tour. For these same costumes, the singer hired round-the-clock security.

"Designer outfits, including Versace suits that Lady Gaga will wear, are priceless because they were made especially for her.

These clothes will be guarded 24 hours, seven days a week because they are very valuable, and Lady Gaga does not want anyone to damage them," a source close to the singer told The Sun.

He added that since Lady Gaga loves to change costumes, the guards have to keep track of a huge amount of clothes.

In a previous post, Lady Gaga supported her family and made a beautiful gesture by wearing a dress designed by her sister to the 2022 Grammys.

It turns out that the 36-year-old star has a designer sister, Natalie Germanotta, who runs her own fashion house Topo Studio, and the famous relative decided to tell the world about her talent.

In general, Gaga appeared in three outfits at the Grammys this year. She came to the red carpet in a laconic black-and-white dress from Armani Prive with a wide train and an open back.

She completed the look with a retro hairstyle that showed off dazzling Tiffany & Co jewelry, a yellow gold and platinum necklace with morganites and diamonds, and earrings in yellow gold and platinum with purple spinels and diamonds.

For her performance and performance of the sincere, jazzy composition, the superstar changed into a glamorous Elie Saab dress with a huge bow at the back.

But the attention of many that evening was attracted by Lady Gaga's third outfit, in which she sat in the hall during a ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It was a delicate dress of turquoise crepe on the back with a cape of feathers.