Before the performance at the wedding of British billionaire Alan Howard, Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, on the rooftop of Villa Bonomi, were enjoying coffee and food.

Lady Gaga, looked incredible as she was with Michael Polanski over the weekend. On the rooftop of Villa Bonomi, the singer was snapped wearing a black bikini and sunglasses as she and her boyfriend enjoyed a romantic breakfast, held by Italian floral designer Vincenzo Dascanio.

The sweet joint moment preceded her performance at the wedding of billionaire British hedge fund manager Alan Howard and chef Caroline Byron.

The pompous wedding took place later that day at the Olmo Villa in Como, which reportedly cost $10 million, with Gaga taking the stage in front of numerous guests.

She wore a rhinestone embellished dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit as she sang her hits at the event, and her hair was styled in a straight bob.

A video of the epic performance, one of which can be seen below, surfaced on social media shortly after the wedding ended.

Before Lady Gaga hit the headlines with her trip to Italy, she set another breaking point by sharing a gorgeous video of her doing her hair.

In the video, the singer was completely makeup-free and sang part of the song "Do It," which she performed with Tony Bennett on their Grammy-winning album Love For Sale.

The focus on Gaga in the Joker sequel isn't too surprising, given that she's made a big mark on the acting world.

She was selected for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category for her role in A Star Is Born in 2019 and made a big impression as Patricia Reggiani in The House of Gucci in 2022. We look forward to her future roles coming soon!