La La Anthony Wakes Up Ciara For Hilarious Dance Challenge Redo

Instagram/@lala

Funny while blaming the fans for having to wake singer Ciara up to do her side of the viral dance challenge. What follows is a side-by-side video with La La trying to do the infamous routine while Ciara performs the original to perfection! This happened after the initial attempt of La La, when TV host Marco Summers provoked an online discussion on her dancing skills.

Advertisement

Okay, so now La La Anthony really went there. After Marco Summers kind of did some Internet thought thing on her dancing, she decided to double down in the most hilarious way possible. La La took to Instagram to post a side-by-side video. One side is her giving her all. On the other? None other than her bestie, the iconic dancer Ciara killing the routine.

The caption could read: “See what yall made me do?!! I had to wake Cici up @ciara” with a series of laughing emojis. She literally woke up the queen of rhythm herself for a dance lesson. That is some serious commitment. Hence, peak bestie behavior.

La La’s side is such a vibe. She really, really is trying. To put her attempts right under Ciara’s, though, was a very bold move. A bold move indeed. But you got to respect her for having a sense of humor about all of this. She is in on the joke, which makes it so good.

As you may guess, the comment section did not disappoint. People were living for this unexpected collab.

And then Ciara herself turned up in full support: “Yes, Bestie, now we talkin! 😂🫶🏽.” That’s ride or die right there. When your bestie-turned-legendary-dancer has got your back, you are doing something right.

Some others, however, were a little more… honest. One user really said it, “Not you put yourself next to Ci 😂😂😂😂”, because really, the audacity required is quite inspiring.

Another fan commented on La La’s part, saying, “I love how you come back to life at the end bc you know the eating good/sleeping good part 😂😂😂”. Even in a challenge, you find the part you can kill.

And then some comments doubly cracked us up. “Lala, can you blur your side out 😂”. One user begged. The pain was real for them. Another added, “Lala, I don’t think the side by side is helping your case at all, Shuga 😂😂😂”. Sometimes the truth hurts, but in this case, it was just funny.

Amid all the jokes, Ciara was getting mad props for her unparalleled skill. One user kept it brief and said, “the only person that can do this as good as chris brown is ciara lol”. Facts. No printer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA LA (@lala)

One such instance that reminds us why we love celeb friendships. It’s not about being perfect at everything. It’s about laughing at yourself, calling up your rockstar bestie for backup, and letting the world enjoy the show. La La took the gossip and made it a delightful viral moment with her bestie. We win; no bitterness. She went creative, and so are we.

Advertisement

Still, it is all love. The video is more about friendship, humor, and just not taking yourself too seriously than about a dance challenge. La La and Ciara gave us pure, raw happiness moments indeed. Sometimes, that is exactly what we need. Her ventures, like the new skincare bakery shop collaboration and the upcoming skincare butter collection, show her creative spirit. This same energy was on display during her intense acting performance with Kai Cenat.