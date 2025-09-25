Instagram/@lala

Now La La Anthony has come forth with her beautiful lady line; the latest body butter from this diffuser of joy and sweetness in partnership with Skincare Bakery will have its TikTok Live premiering on Saturday. The event gave good coverage to the growth of the beauty and lifestyle empire birthed by La La.

Advertisement

There was hyped energy in the air, along with the exquisite scent of Vanilla. La La Anthony spilled everything she had on the Skincare Bakery collaboration, hyping it all up. It was a giggle-filled video showing product demos as well as Anthony saying that the launch for her body butter will be celebrated with a TikTok Live marathon on Saturday, September 27th.

“I’m going to be on TikTok Live this Saturday, and it’s gonna go crazy,” La La shares with excitement as it lived up to the name of the new butter. She and a few of her friends will be talking about it and hanging with the followers for four hours: 12-4 PM EST. She urges everyone to register via the link in her bio on Instagram; otherwise, they will regret it and remember it forever. “This Is Gonna Go FASSTTT!!!!”

The video cuts to Anthony and a gentleman named Deonte applying the ‘Vanilla La La’ body butter while describing the product and how it melted into the skin with beautiful shine and glow. “Make your body glow. Make you hot. Make you feel like a snack,” she giggled. The casual, enthusiastic presentation gave this announcement a very personal feel; Anthony was joking right back with Deonte, who looked so impressed that he said he was totally taking his sample home.

The comment section was filling up quickly with support and questions. An evidently sold user commented, “Nah @arrogant_tae123 u sold me! I kno u knottt gon stamp nothing that’s ain’t good!! Can’t wait Congrats La.” This comment, referencing to the approving user tagged in Anthony’s original post, will almost certainly sway a hesitant consumer.

Another gave an important observation for anyone who drives: “@lala Does it absorb into the skin once applied? Hate using butters & oils that when I get in my car, rubs onto & stains my leather seats.” This question highlights the real testing that consumers put a product through before ever touching the scent-joy arena and shine-graph.

These comments further added to the fame and love La La has been enjoying in recent times, such as, “No way she is 43😭❤️🔥,” with a few comments reciting positive experiences with her products from before: “I literally use it everyday!!!! Pair the Secret Kiss with the body oil!! KILLER 😍😍😍😍,” another with positive remarks about the brand.

For Anthony, the partnership with Skincare Bakery is just another strategic move in an intensely competitive world. Acting very much like a flash-sale, with urgency and occasion built around the launch, she uses a live and interactive platform like TikTok. Such a D-to-C approach fosters real-time engagement that’ll fast-track conversion for a flash sale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA LA (@lala)

The announcements quite some times had one laughing. This is highlighted in the video after the ‘raucous reaction to the scent’ with Anthony stating, “We’re selling body butters, not something else. Okay. No love, dude.” Such playfulness might just be the personality of her brand, making the promo feel like it’s coming from a close friend rather than a corporation.

Advertisement

Saturday is how restless. Trusted personality, interactive launch, and a product that allows for sublime delight and wants for nothing in visible results conjure a very powerful marketing mixture. La La Anthony converts all product announcements into occasions for her community that simply can’t be missed. Given the outcome of this live event, there is little doubt this format will be a huge success in all of his future beauty collaborations. This success is reminiscent of the kind of intense engagement seen during events like the Mafiathon. Her recent hilarious dance challenge with Ciara also showcases her fun-loving approach to promotion. The exclusive Skincare Bakery shop collaboration is a significant milestone. The political climate, often discussed in relation to figures like Donald Trump, feels a world away from this joyful product launch.